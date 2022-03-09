3Gtms to Host Fireside Chat with Industry Leading 3PL, Traffix, and FreightWaves

SHELTON, Conn., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms Chief Product Officer, Ron Lee, and Mark Southey of Traffix will be joined for a live webinar by FreightWaves' Zach Strickland titled: Every Season is Peak Season: How 3PLs Meet Customers' Growing Demands on Tuesday, March 15 at 2 p.m. EDT. Registration for the event is open now.
"With the last two years of surprise and change --- including 50% ecommerce growth, a global pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks, nearly double-digit freight brokerage expansion and the great resignation --- disruption is starting to feel like the new normal," said Lee. "There's probably never been a more important time for 3PLs, freight brokers, carriers, and shippers to empower their people with TMS software that's more complete, connected, and scalable."
Lee, Southey, and Strickland will discuss the current challenges facing the overall supply chain landscape and provide navigational tools for 3PLs to meet increased demand, while avoiding getting left behind in the process.
"Having integrated technological solutions that can connect carriers and customers is critical for 3PLs,'' said Strickland. "You never know what fresh challenge awaits in this market and being flexible and innovative while maintaining a high level of visibility and customer service will be one of the defining factors of successful 3PLs as we move further into this new realm of increasing consumer and business demands."
About 3G
3G is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management software (TMS) for omnichannel shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs, and freight brokers. Our solutions include 3Gtms, our multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution, and settlement system; and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. For more information, visit www.3Gtms.com.
Media Contact
Tyler Thornton
LeadCoverage
tyler@leadcoverage.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.