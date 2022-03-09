Verizon expands humanitarian crisis relief

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon extended its relief efforts to help keep its customers connected during the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Through March 17, Verizon is waiving international calling, texting and data roaming charges for consumer and small business wireless customers to and from Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine. Residential landline customers will see waived international charges to those countries as well. Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of these offers.
"As the world watches the humanitarian crisis unfold following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Verizon is supporting employees, customers and those at-risk in the impacted areas," said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. "We're committed to ensuring that refugees and civilians can stay connected to their loved ones during this time of tremendous conflict."
In addition, Verizon is supporting organizations working on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding areas with a $750,000 donation to support crisis relief efforts. The funds will be distributed among organizations working to provide relief to Ukrainian refugees, including the International Medical Corps, the Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and the USA for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Each of the three organizations will receive $250,000 to aid in their emergency response and recovery, specifically:
- International Medical Corps, with an on the ground presence in Ukraine and surrounding region, is providing emergency medical and mental health care to refugees, internally displaced people and at-risk communities in Ukraine and its neighbors.
- Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund is supporting children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance. Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, delivering essential humanitarian aid to children and their families.
- USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is on the ground in Ukraine scaling its response to provide assistance and ensure the more than two million refugees that have been forced to flee Ukraine find safety. In support of efforts by long-standing partner, Global Citizen, and their work with UNHCR, Verizon is supporting the United Nations' urgent appeal for $1.7 billion to deliver life-saving humanitarian support.
Text to donate
Verizon wireless customers can help with relief to those affected in Ukraine through different organizations including:
- International Rescue Committee. To make a one-time $25 donation, text UKRAINE to 25383.
- UNICEF. To make a one-time $10 donation, text UKRAINE to 80100.
- Salvation Army National Corporation. To make a one-time $10 donation, text UKRAINE to 52000.
A one-time donation will appear on your wireless bill. Full Terms and Privacy Policy: hmgf.org/t. Message and data rates may apply.
Verizon employee efforts
Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan, is supporting impactful volunteer opportunities for employees, regardless of their location, with vetted organizations via the Citizen Verizon Volunteers Portal, with an eye to longer-term support. Teams across Verizon have already begun to identify local volunteering opportunities to engage in relief efforts, including collecting medical care package materials/supplies needed for civilians, military and hospitals in Ukraine.
Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.
VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.
Media contact:
Bernadette Brijlall
bernadette.brijlall@verizon.com
Ana Rosella Ibarra
ana.ibarra@verizon.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.