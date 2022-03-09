The Demand for Construction Equipment in Brazil Expected Pickup the Pace, the Sale will Reach 123,73 Units by 2028 - Arizton

Chicago, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest market research report on "Brazil construction equipment market", Brazil government has planned to invest $50 billion in the development of airports, highways, and railways. This, in turn, is expected to boost the market demand.



Brazil Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report attribute Details Market size (2028) 123,73 Units CAGR (2022-2028) 6.79% Historic year 2019-2020 Base year 2021 Forecast year 2022-2021 Type Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Road Construction Equipement End-users Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others Key vendors Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Komatsu, SANY, JCB, Liebherr, John Deere, and XCMG

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Brazil construction equipment market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period (2022-2028), with high demand for excavator & backhoe loaders in earthmoving segment. The government's push through investment across infrastructure, transport, ports, and renewable energy projects in 2022 is likely to have positive impact on the demand for construction equipment in Brazil.

In 2021, the Brazilian government planned to invest approximately $30 billion for the development of transport infrastructure. An additional investment of around $16 billion is likely to be made for the development of 14 highways in 2022. Airport development projects are under progress in Sao Paulo, Santos Dumont, and in Rio de Janeiro. For the port redevelopment, $19.2 billion has been allocated. The project covers five terminals in Sao Luis, Maranhao, and Rio Grande do Sul ports.

The government aims to achieve the goal to become carbon neutral by 2050, thereby prompting investments in solar, wind and hydroelectric generation plants across the country. Initiatives of providing subsidy on the installation of renewable energy plants and easy financing facilities by financial institutes support the growth of renewable energy projects in the country.

The country's mining industry has also grown sharply in 2021 due to surge in commodities prices such as Iron ore, gold, copper, and magnesium which encouraged the investment of over $2 billion on mining projects.

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment Brasil, SANY and XCMG Brazil are the leading construction equipment manufacturers in Brazil market.

Liebherr Brasil Eireli, JCB, Yanmar, John Deere Equipamentos Do Brasil, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Ammann Do Brazil, Shantui Brazil, Bomag and Sunward are the other prominent vendors in Brazilian construction equipment market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2022−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type and end-users

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors, 5 other prominent vendors, and 6 distributors profile

Brazil Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

After India, Brazil is the second largest market for backhoe loaders in the world. The government's ambitious plan for water sanitation, which aims to provide clean water to 99% population by 2023 and other sewage treatment projects which is expected to drive the demand for backhoe loaders, as they are extensively used for handling water pipes in these types of projects. The backhoe loaders segment in Brazil is estimated to reach 23,519 units by 2028.

The Brazil earthmoving equipment market expects to grow strongly by 2028, owing to growing government investments in highway, metro, and airport construction projects and the expansion in construction, transportation, and renewable energy sectors.

Market Segmentation by Moving Equipment

Earth Moving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loader Motor Grader Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment Asphalt Paver Road Roller

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift and Telescopic Handler Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Brazil Construction Equipment Market – Dynamics

The surge in infrastructure development projects in South and North-eastern regions of the country and rise in mining activities are the major factors contributing to the Brazil construction equipment market growth.

The surge in transport development projects in 2022 is expected to boost the demand for construction equipment especially for road construction equipment segment in Brazil.

The highest demand for mini excavator is concentrated in Southeast and South cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Santo Andre, and North-eastern in Brazil.



Brazil Construction Equipment Market – Investment Analysis

Investments by the Brazilian government in infrastructure development projects, including water drainage and renewable energy expect to drive the demand for excavators more than other earthmoving equipment.

OEMs such as Caterpillar and Komatsu offer rental facilities through subsidiaries in Latin America. They introduced automation and AI technology in the construction equipment, due to the growing demand from mining and construction industries in the region.

The increasing demand for construction equipment can be attributed to government initiatives and favorable policies for foreign investments in Brazil, which is expected to support the upcoming industrial developments in the construction industry.



Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Volvo Construction Equipment

Komatsu

Sany

JCB

Liebherr

John Deere

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

Shantui Construction Machinery

Bomag

Sunward

Ammann

Yanmar manufactures



Distributors Profile

Tratomaq

Engepecas

Extra Group

Mason Equipamentos

FW Maquinas

Noroeste Maquinas Equipamentos LTDA

