Grant Cardone and Cardone Ventures Announces Integrative Partnership With TRC Electronics, Inc. to Transform the Electronics Distribution Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardone Ventures, a business consulting company co-founded by New York Times Bestselling Author and #1 Sales Marketer, Grant Cardone and serial entrepreneur and business leadership mentor, Brandon Dawson, proudly announces its newest partnership with TRC Electronics, Inc. The partnership aligns the growth and scaling resources of Cardone Ventures, combined with the discipline and leadership of TRC Electronics, Inc., resulting in best-in-class service and value for customers.

"I have found incredible mentors in Grant and Brandon by way of attending a 10X360 event, and we could not be more excited to now officially partner with Cardone Ventures," says Stephen Lagomarsino, President of TRC Electronics, Inc. "This aligned partnership provides TRC Electronics with the necessary resources and mentorship to maximize our organization's growth opportunity. We are already experiencing immediate impact and growth results through the support and direction received from Brandon and the team in this partnership, and we look forward to continued momentum over the next decade."

As a one-stop power shop supplying business, TRC Electronics, headquartered outside of Philadelphia in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is a leading industry franchised distributor that specializes exclusively in power supply products including: LED Drivers, AC/DC Power Supplies and DC/DC Converters. Through knowledgeable sales assistance, exceptional customer service, accurate warehousing, resourceful logistics and skilled engineering support, TRC Electronics guides customers with valued experiences through the power supply application.

"When looking for partnerships, we are always seeking leaders who showcase incredible discipline, and Stephen Lagomarsino is a true example of what can be achieved with the right leadership and intentional focus to detail with customers," says Brandon Dawson, CEO and Co-Founder of Cardone Ventures. "With our resources, we're able to help Stephen and his team accelerate their revenue goals, taking them from 35 million to 500 million over the next ten years."

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional and financial goals. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. The brand new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale Headquarters is located at 4800 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit: https://www.cardoneventures.com/.

About TRC Electronics, Inc.: Established in 1982, TRC Electronics, Inc. is a privately owned company with a stocking headquarters located minutes north of Philadelphia in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Headed by Stephen Lagomarsino, the company is a franchised distributor that specializes exclusively in power supply products. They are inspired to positively impact their clients and their team members personally, professionally and financially. For more information on TRC Electronics, visit: https://www.trcelectronics.com/.

