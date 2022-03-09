Dorian Ducker Joins Leadership Team at Squeeze as New Director of BDR Operations

SALT LAKE CITY, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squeeze, the leading Sale Experience (SX) Provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dorian Ducker as its Director of Business Development (BDR) Operations, effective immediately. In his role, Ducker will be responsible for BDR business decision-making, problem-solving, and managing team processes as he oversees the growing team. He will report directly to James Cook, Chief Operating Officer, as he serves on the leadership team.

Ducker brings with him over a decade of experience in business development, managing and directing operations for companies in the technology and digital marketing space. This includes a five-year tenure with Adobe, during which, among other tasks, he managed the onboarding process for the entire WWFO (World Wide Field Operations) organization and communicated with VP-level leadership to prioritize training and sales process changes for WWFO. He most recently held the position of Senior Customer Success Manager at Domo, serving as the main contact for client needs, including account growth, renewal, and satisfaction, while also managing a book of business worth millions of dollars in recurring revenue.

Prior to Domo, Ducker worked as Senior Director of Operations at Finch, an E-commerce Growth Platform, where he hired and managed teams in the U.S. and Europe, resolved issues in business processes, evaluated tools, cultivated vendor relationships, and directed company growth.

"I couldn't be happier to join the Squeeze team and be a part of such an exciting company experiencing rapid growth," Ducker stated. "Together, we can get things done quickly, impact processes, and truly make a difference."

"Dorian's experience in business development and B2B processes made him the ideal person to help grow this team," said James Cook, Chief Operating Officer at Squeeze. "We're excited about all he will bring to our company as a whole, and how he will make the Squeeze experience even that much better for our clients and their customers."

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead-generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company currently has hundreds of employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands "squeeze" the greatest return on leads generated.

