Round Two Investment Opportunities Are Now Available for 4biddenknowledge Inc.

WESTON, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4biddenknowledge Inc. announced in September of 2021 that it began crowdfunding to raise capital for business expansion. Round one was a success and has now ended. A company valuation was conducted at the start of round one, and the value increased 10 million, a gain of 50%, beginning round one at 30 million dollars in value. The increased value will be reflected in the cost of round two shares.
Round two shares are available for purchase on TruCrowd, a crowd-funding platform. The funds raised are being utilized for talent acquisition, recruiting highly qualified professionals, expansion of current recording facilities, content creation - TV shows, documentaries, music videos and much more, marketing, and mobile/TV app development. For a more detailed discussion regarding the use of funds, please see the Offering Statement.
Billy Carson's 4biddenknowledge Inc has been profitable since 2017, its first year in operation. Revenues have more than doubled since last year and continue to grow aggressively. 4biddenknowledge is a television app available for streaming via Apple TV/App Store, Roku, Amazon, Google Play as well as directly from its website. 4BiddenKnowledge provides educational and informational content in the fields of ancient civilizations, esoteric wisdom, metaphysics, quantum physics, spirituality, and inspiration. The Company currently has over 50,000 monthly subscribers as well as over four and a half million followers on various social media platforms.
Follow the link to learn more about this investment opportunity.
https://us.trucrowd.com/equity/offer-summary/4BiddenKnowledge
Elisabeth Hoekstra
4biddenknowledge Inc
2645 Executive Park Dr
Suite 419
Weston, FL 33331
business@4biddenknowledge.com
