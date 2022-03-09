Isabel Corsino Named Managing Principal of Dallas Office

Austin, Texas, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfluger Architects welcomes Isabel Corsino, AIA, NCARB, RID, as Managing Principal of our Dallas Office. With over 15 years of experience, Isabel has developed an intentional design style with diverse project-type expertise.
"Architecture is the oldest profession," Isabel said. "As architects, we have a passion for art but also a responsibility to make that art real and functional. Good architecture should impact humans spatially, psychologically, and spiritually. That's what I try to do."
Isabel spent her early years in Puerto Rico and Florida and graduated from the University of South Florida with a Master's of Architecture.
She grew up in a home with an architect father and an interior designer mother, which helped her develop an appreciation for design at a young age. She took those influences, her creative problem-solving skills, and her desire to impact people through her work, and she paved her own path in the design world as both an architect and interior designer.
"We are excited to have Isabel join our Dallas team," said Terry Hoyle, CEO. "She has as much passion for people as she does the built environment and that makes her a great fit for us."
Isabel's favorite project was working with her father on the Museum of Transportation in Puerto Rico. Her devotion to the built environment extends to the Lego creations she constructs in her spare time. She's a Star Wars fan, loves going to the beach, and hanging out with her pup, Otis!
Connect with Isabel here.
_______
ABOUT PFLUGER Founded in 1972, Pfluger Architects is a Texas-based firm that creates spaces to engage and inspire. With offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Pfluger is committed to a sustainable and human-centered design approach that meets the needs and budget of each client.
Attachment
Heather Blazi Pfluger Architects (210) 227-2724 Heather.blazi@pflugerarchitects.com
