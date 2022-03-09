Medical Linen Provider Has Record-Breaking Year in National Growth

King of Prussia, PA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST, the largest national provider of linen and laundry services for the healthcare industry, announced today that they achieved record-breaking growth in 2021. The textile provider added more than 10 facilities through acquisitions in 2021 – stretching across the nation from Maine to Seattle. To support their growth, ImageFIRST expanded its National Account division to enhance its capabilities to support more multiregional accounts.

The healthcare linen provider entered multiple new states and regions in 2021, including South Texas, Maine, Minnesota, and Utah. Additionally, ImageFIRST increased its processing capacity in several geographies, such as Lakeland, Fla., San Diego, Calif., Elmsford, N.Y., and Seattle, Wash., to support its growing customer base.

"2021 was another record-setting year for us and this growth expands our already industry-leading service footprint," says Jim Cashman, President and CEO of ImageFIRST. "Even as the pandemic headwinds grew stronger as the year progressed, our progress in 2021 gives us tremendous momentum for the future and I sincerely appreciate the efforts of our team. We look forward to bringing our world-class service to even more healthcare facilities in 2022."

Rick Taft, previous owner of Textile Care Services in Utah, is looking forward to his future with ImageFIRST after his business was acquired in December 2021.

"All TCS employees, including myself, are excited to join the ImageFIRST team. It has been a positive experience throughout the integration period, and it has been great to have the opportunity to work with such a superb group of people," says Rick Taft. "Our employees have always been a main focus for us, so it is great to join a company with the same values."

With the addition of these new locations for laundering textiles for the medical industry, ImageFIRST has prioritized growing their National Account Division. By expanding their footprint – in current and new markets – ImageFIRST's strengthened national coverage supports their capabilities to service more multiregional accounts.

"ImageFIRST is unique in that not only do we exclusively service the medical industry, but we also pride ourselves in our ability to offer consistency across locations," says Brian Peterson, Director of National Accounts. "As we grow nationally, we recognize that other laundry providers can't guarantee consistent service across their locations. Our service model allows us to certify all plants are adhering to the same standards in terms of quality, pricing, products, processing and infection prevention standards."

Key leadership additions occurred across several departments, including human resources, operations, business development and marketing.

The combination of adding new locations as well as growing relationships with National Accounts will provide the linen specialists with greater opportunities to increase processing capacities, add new job opportunities, and enhance service capabilities nationally.

ABOUT IMAGEFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national linen rental and laundry service specializing in the healthcare market. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide providing linen, patient gowns, scrubs, and more while managing their clients' linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient satisfaction through their quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

###

Attachment

Halle Forbes ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists 2679222194 hforbes@imagefirst.com