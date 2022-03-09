BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. BRT announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on April 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2022.
About BRT Apartments Corp:
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, develops multi-family properties. Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT's website at: http://brtapartments.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.
