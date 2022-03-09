Due To Rising Cybercrimes, The Lawful Interception Market Is Expected To Reach $7 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the lawful interception market, increasing cybercrimes are expected to propel the growth of the lawful interception market. Cybercrimes are defined as the increasing number of cyber-attacks through social media, the internet, and hacking software. Increased cybercrimes are responsible for the growth of lawful interceptions as they are a key tool for identifying crimes.

For instance, according to the Legal Jobs portal, data breaches exposed over 4 billion records, and that number doubled to 9.6 billion by the end of the year. 28% of all malware, 52% of hacking and 26% of cybercrimes were, by intention, traced to espionage and other such reasons. Therefore, increasing cybercrimes drive the lawful interception market.



The global lawful interception market size is expected to grow from $2.96 billion in 2021 to $3.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.64%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The lawful interception market is expected to reach $7.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.84%.

The deployment of 5G networks is a key trend gaining popularity in the lawful interception market. 5G networks have emerged as a vital technology that is being used by various industries. 5G is helpful in lawful interception by providing virtualization and containerization, triggering, security, and standardized X-interfaces. For instance, 5G networks are expected to cover one-third of the world's population and also account for 1.2 billion connections by 2025. Therefore, the deployment of 5G networks is an emerging trend in the lawful interception market.

Major players in the lawful interception market are Utimaco, Vocal Technologies, AQSACOM, Verint, BAE Systems, SS8 Networks, Signalogic, IPS S.P.A, Tracespan, Accuris Networks, EVE Compliancy Solutions, Squire Technologies, Incognito Software, Incognito Software, Net Optics, and Ixia.

TBRC's global lawful interception market analysis report is segmented by device into mediation devices, routers, intercept access point (IAP), gateways, switches, management servers, others; by network technology into Voice-Over-internet Protocol (VoIP), Long Term Evolution (LTE), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN), others; by communication content into voice communication, video, text messaging, facsimile, digital pictures, file transfer; by end user into lawful enforcement agencies, government.

North America was the largest region in the lawful interception market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lawful interception market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide lawful interception market overviews, lawful interception market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, lawful interception market segments and geographies, lawful interception market trends, lawful interception market drivers, lawful interception market restraints, lawful interception market leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

