Biofrontera Inc. to Present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

WOBURN, Mass., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. BFRI (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces today that Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and meeting with registered investors at the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15 in Laguna Niguel, California.
|Event:
|34th Annual Roth Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 15, 2022
|Presentation Time:
|11:00 AM Pacific Time (2:00 PM Eastern Time)
|Location:
|The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, California
The conference will consist of 1-on-1 / small-group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Meals & Mining, Technology & Media and Sustainability/ESG.
To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration. A live audio webcast and replay of Biofrontera's presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.biofrontera-us.com.
About Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.
Contacts
Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com
LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com
# # #
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.