US Capital Global Appoints Charles Towle as Chief Operating Officer

San Francisco, California, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Charles Towle has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO). Since joining US Capital Global in 2006, Mr. Towle has helped accelerate the group's nationwide and international growth, overseeing the origination and closing of over $10 billion in transactions. Mr. Towle was appointed Managing Partner in 2015 and is also the CEO and licensed principal of the group's broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC. In addition, he serves as Co-Managing Partner of the group's investment management division, overseeing its credit and equity fund strategies.

With offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, London, Milan, and Mauritius, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The group provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation.

"Much of US Capital Global's extraordinary success over the past 15 years is attributable to Charles," said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. "He has helped transform the group into a global industry leader in debt and equity financing and capital formation services for the lower middle market. Charles's innovative, tech-savvy, and reg-savvy approach has rendered the group scalable and adaptable, allowing us to avoid the quagmire of capital-heavy expenditure. As a result, we have continued to grow across new verticals through the global pandemic. I am very pleased to appoint Charles as COO."

"I am honored to receive this appointment as COO," said Mr. Towle. "I am very grateful to Jeff for the opportunity, and for the mentorship and guidance he has offered me over the past 15 years. US Capital Global has experienced tremendous growth over the last 24 months, with the opening of nearly 15 new representative and service offices in four continents. At US Capital Global, we are leading the way in FinTech and RegTech, are championing a new values-driven approach in investment banking, and are directing resources to the pressing social and environmental needs of our planet through our focus on sustainable, impact, and ESG investing. It's a very exciting time for us."

In 2021, Charles was selected as a winner of the Secured Finance Network's esteemed "40 Under 40" award. The SFNet awards, which take place annually, seek to recognize and celebrate talented young professionals across the United States who are poised to impact the future of the financial industry.

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapital.com

