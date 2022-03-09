UNCF Notes House and Senate Resolutions Condemning HBCU Bomb Threats

Washington, D.C., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This evening, the House of Representatives passed H. Con. Res. 70, a simple resolution expressing that the House condemns the bomb threats that have been levied against historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The House passed the resolution by a vote of 418 to 0 (with 15 members not voting—2 Democrats and 13 Republicans).
On Thursday, March 3, 2022, the Senate unanimously passed S. Res. 534, which also condemns the bomb threats which have been called, emailed, or otherwise delivered against HBCUs. The simple resolution passed on "hotline;" a process of passing bills or resolutions faster because of no opposition in the upper chamber.
"Passing these two resolutions, S. Res. 534 and H. Con. Res. 70, was essential as far as UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is concerned," said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. "The disruption, anguish and acts of terror that more than one-third of all HBCUs have experienced in January and February of this year are unacceptable. While we are glad for Rep. Adams, Rep. Hill, Sen. Coons, Sen. Scott, and others were able to pass these resolutions in an overwhelmingly bipartisan manner, we are still waiting for the perpetrators of these hate crimes to be brought to justice."
"The House and Senate passage of the two resolutions in an unanimous way shows that both Democrats and Republicans agree on one thing: the threats against HBCUs are shameful and disgraceful," said Lodriguez V. Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs, UNCF. "The HBCU bomb threats are domestic terrorism, and the nation's law enforcement—including the FBI—need to work to prosecute the offenders to the fullest extent of the law. That is the only way to show that threats to HBCUs and their students, in any way, will not be tolerated."
Today, Dr. Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans, La., also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the HBCU bomb threats. That testimony can be viewed here and read here.
About UNCF
UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.
