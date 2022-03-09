ImmersiVerse ATX Announces Speakers, Entertainment for Inaugural Event at SXSW Festival

AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmersiVerse, (www.iverse.events), the premiere experiential destination for arts, tech, finance, and future-culture, has announced the speakers and entertainment taking part in its inaugural event, ImmersiVerse ATX, on March 11 - 14, 2022 during SXSW in Austin, Texas.



ImmersiVerse ATX 2022 is a private event being held over four days in 3.5 floors at Austin's iconic Speakeasy. It is an immersive technology educational platform for events with a focus on Web3 areas including the metaverse, NFTs, blockchain, and decentralized technology. A limited number of general admission tickets are available on Eventbrite.

(https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immersiverse-2022-during-sxsw-tickets-291012154187)

The remarkable lineup of speakers confirmed for ImmersiVerse ATX 2022 features leaders from the art, media, tech and finance worlds, including "Godfather of Crypto" Michael Terpin, CEO and Founder of Transform Group; "Godmother of VR" Nonny de la Pena, WSJ Tech Innovator of the Year and Founding Director of the Center for Narrative and Emerging Media at Arizona State University; SuperWorld CEO and co-Founder Hrish Lolikar; groundbreaking 3D artist and designer Daniel Enrique De Leon (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse); legendary DJ/Producer Damon Sharpe; iconic photographer, NFT artist, and brand strategist Lindsey Byrnes; Scott Page of Pink Floyd and ThinkNFT; Arvin Bhangu of Coin Homes; producer Denise Barreto; media technology expert John Canning of AMD; Joyce Chow of iHollywood Film Fest; Forbes columnist and XR expert Charlie Fink; visionary blockchain artist and director David Foox; Marcie Jastrow of Evercast; Alia LeCam of Emmerge XR; Irina Litchfield; Rachel Lyons of Space for Humanity; John Maatta of WizardWorld; RAIR Technologies CTO Garrett Minks; Amanda Pool of Elysian Events; Wormhole Labs CEO Phil Ranta; Eric Salwan of FireFly; Dan Schutter, CEO of Space Interactions; Eric Shamlin, EVP Global Head of Entertainment at MediaMonks; Seth Shapiro of D[a]2: Digital Asset Advisors; Jake Steinerman of Spatial.io; Mauricio Terán of Emmerge XR; Meredith Tretiak of Livepeer; Rick Tumlinson of SpaceFund; Khayyam Wakil of WonderSeed Foundation; acupuncturist and TCM practitioner Dr. David Weinthal; and Award-winning director Jonny Zeller.

Closing remarks will be delivered on Monday by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., presented by United We Stand.

ImmersiVerse ATX also includes a series of film premiere parties presented by iHollywood Film Fest. Films include Still Working 9 to 5 (Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Allison Janney); the King Crimson documentary In the Court of the Crimson King; Seriously Red (Rose Byrne, Krew Boylan, Bobby Cannavale, Daniel Webber, Celeste Barber, Thomas Campbell); Gay Haircut; Glitter Ain't Gold; and the XR Experience Choctaw Code Talkers 1918. There will also be parties for the Texas premieres of El Carrito and Roommates.

NFT Carnival will host an extraordinary art gallery on the second floor of the venue. This gallery and a series of live digital art demonstrations are powered by Netgear. Each day at ImmersiVerse features keynote speakers offering expert, actionable, and provocative insight on the hottest topics in the art world, the ever-changing tech universe, the financial industry, and "future-culture" areas including digital wellness and public policy. In addition, ImmersiVerse ATX 2022 will showcase the legendary Austin music scene with four local acts each night.

Shutterstock will produce the celebrity interview and photoshoot studio for ImmersiVerse ATX for casts, filmmakers and directors of SXSW 2022. The interviews will be seen on Shutterstock.com. The podcast Sensory Overload with Robert Schwartzman & Albert Hammond Jr., will be recorded live at ImmersiVerse ATX.

SuperWorld will be showcasing it's augmented reality virtual land. In.Live will be livestreaming ImmersiVerse ATX. As a future leader in VR, Emerge is allowing users to feel VR with their bare hands — introducing emotions through technology. Livepeer is introducing their network and new interactive streaming technology.

Blockchain-based digital rights management platform RAIR TECH will mint an exclusive series of commemorative NFTs for all registered guests of ImmersiVerse ATX. Detailed discussions of NFTs feature prominently in the conference agenda.

"The most interesting moments in art—and media, tech, and finance—happen when creators from previously unrelated worlds meet, exchange ideas, then work together to create something new," said Seth Shapiro, co-founder of Elysian Events, the company behind ImmersiVerse. "We're excited and grateful that so many trailblazers from these areas are speaking at our first event."

"As we move into an increasingly technological future, it's valuable to take a broader view of the context of these changes," said Amanda Pool, Elysian Events co-founder. "This is one reason we formed ImmersiVerse: to bring together leaders from the arts, traditional tech and finance on the one hand, and trailblazers from areas such as immersive tech, fintech and digital art on the other."

Amanda Pool, the co-founder of Elysian Events, is the visionary behind some of the most innovative events of the decade. Pool is the founder of Imagine Events, Agency of Record for the IBC Convention and Advanced Imaging Society's On the Lot. Her produced events include nearly 20 years at the Sundance Film Festival with Eveleigh Social House, VR On the Mountain and events at Lumiere Awards, Coachella, EDC, NAB, CES, Toronto International Film Festival and Festival de Cannes.

Seth Shapiro is a two-time Emmy Award winner and a global leader at the intersection of media, technology and finance. He has worked with partners including AT&T, Comcast, DIRECTV, Disney, Fox, Goldman Sachs, Intel, IPG, IBM, NBC, Turner, Universal and Warner Bros on projects in digital, TV, games, and tech. An early advocate of blockchain in media, he is Managing Partner of D[a]2: Digital Asset Advisors, where he advises IP holders and others seeking to maximize opportunities in the Web3 era. He has served previously as an Adjunct Professor at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, and as a Governor at the Television Academy.

For more information visit ImmersiVerse http://iverse.events/.



*ImmersiVerse during SXSW 2022 is not affiliated with or endorsed by South by Southwest® (SXSW®).



About ImmersiVerse:

ImmersiVerse (iverse.events) is a premium destination experience with thought leaders in four tracks: Arts, Tech, Finance, and Future/Culture founded by Amanda Pool and Seth Shapiro. ImmersiVerse curates programs of leading-edge experiences, thought leaders in meaningful discussions with an emphasis on transformative technologies and art. ImmersiVerse destinations are signature events offering a showcase for local artists and venues and tailored for VIP invite-only audiences alongside major annual events including SXSW, Sundance, Tribeca and IBC.

About NFT Carnival:

NFT Carnival (nftcarnival.io) is a digital gallery event series for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), bringing together NFT creators, innovators, collectors and media in key cities globally. NFT Carnival is organized by Layer1 Events and Transform Ventures, which have been producing high-end crypto investor events globally since 2014.

Media inquiries: Dawn Kamerling The Press House dawn@thepresshouse.com www.thepresshouse.com