ACV Debuts Next Level Capabilities for Dealers at NADA

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV ACVA, the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, is giving dealers a closer look at the company's latest solutions to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing car dealers today. From used vehicle inventory shortages to managing pricing and valuation volatility, ACV comes to the 2022 National Auto Deals Association (NADA) Conference in Las Vegas, March 11-13, 2022 with a comprehensive suite of digital technologies powered by data and artificial intelligence (AI) that will drive dealerships to the next level.



Dealers need enhanced tools to acquire consumer inventory and deliver a consistent experience both at home and when the consumer visits the dealership. At NADA, ACV will showcase its next generation platform from MAX Digital , Drivably and Monk SAS to enable dealers to successfully source, appraise, value and acquire consumer-owned vehicles. Attendees will have the chance to experience first-hand how ACV is integrating its consumer-sourcing capabilities with Monk's AI computer vision, automating vehicle damage detection with unparalleled transparency. The combination of these new technologies with ACV's robust data platform and marketplace will enable dealers to confidently source the right inventory from multiple sources, including from the company's wholesale platform and consumers.

As dealers navigate the current tumultuous landscape, ACV has been working on products that add transparency and data to elevate its industry-leading condition reports for an even better marketplace experience. Booth visitors will find an interactive way to engage with ACV features such as proprietary Virtual Lift® and Audio Motor Profile (AMP®) through live demos and gamification activities, putting their skills to the test by analyzing engine recordings and identifying problematic spots of a vehicle under-carriage.

"We are looking forward to demonstrating our latest product investments and enhancements to help dealers acquire and sell vehicles with utmost transparency and efficiency," said ACV Auctions CEO George Chamoun. "As we continue to build our consumer sourcing and digital offerings for dealer and commercial partners, my team and I are very excited for the opportunity to engage in-person at our booth."

ACV invites dealers to learn more about the latest technology and offerings at booth #2721W. Dealers can participate in these live demos, as well as enjoy refreshments, interactive car-branded arcade games and exciting giveaway opportunities. Those interested in scheduling a meeting to learn how ACV can level up their dealership can sign up here .

Tickets will also be available at the booth for ACV's Pitstop, an open bar reception with passed hors d'oeuvres, dueling pianos and a DJ hosted at MARQUEE at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas on Friday, March 11, from 7:00-11:00 pm PT.

ACV leaders will also share their expertise and insights on the used car industry at the following sessions:

Thursday, March 10, 4:00-5:00pm PT, Room #W212

Tim Scoutelas, Director of Strategic Accounts, MAX Digital, will highlight the five important steps to launching and navigating a successful customer buying center. He'll provide tips and tricks to help enhance dealer focus on securing the right inventory in 2022 while building customer relationships for the future.

Saturday, March 12, 9:00-9:20am PT, Dealer Learning Lab (Show Floor, Booth 1911W)

Doug Hadden, Vice President, Field Initiatives, ACV, will teach attendees to prepare for market fluctuations, explaining how to use better data to value cars accurately. Additionally, he'll discuss buying more profitable vehicles, managing inventory and predicting trends, showcasing how to diversify acquisition with multiple sources for used car inventory. New to NADA this year, The Dealer Learning Lab will focus on inventory volatility and provide ways to stay ahead of disruptions.

About ACV

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, ACV Data Services, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauctions.com .

