U.S. Financial Wellness Benefits Market to Reach $964.69 Million in 2027. Post COVID the Demand is Likely to Shootup – Arizton

According to the Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. financial wellness benefits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.71% during 2022-2027. Financial planning, financial education & counseling, and retirement planning are the top 3 segment contributing over $450 million during 2021-2027.



U.S. Financial Wellness Benefits Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size (2027) $964.69 Million Growth Rate from (2022-2027) 13.71% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Program, End-User, Delivery, Type, Industry and Region Key Vendors Prudential Financial, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Virgin Pulse, Mercer, and Financial Finesse Countries Covered US Region South, West, Midwest, and Northeast

Key Insights:

The financial wellness benefits market in the US has 300+ players. Start-ups and employee benefits providers (offering EAPs, healthcare, and insurance) occupy the player space.

Financial stress now aggravated by COVID-19 is the leading cause of lost productivity, unplanned absences, lower job performance, and greater distractions among employees. Several vendors in the market are looking to establish a financial wellness program due to the pandemic coupled with modern digital solutions and human support.

In 2021, the Southern US region accounted for over 36% of the US financial wellness benefits market share. The Southern region consists of the following major states including Texas, Florida, Virginia, Georgia, and others. It has one of the largest number of companies and ranks the highest in terms of the number of employees in the US.

The people living in the Northeast region mostly tend to believe that their stress levels increased due to the financial crunch sweeping across several industries in recent years. Hence, the region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, large businesses accounted for largest share in the US financial wellness benefits market and expected to witness CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Demand for financial wellness programs is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.34% and 13.59% through one-on-one and online/digital delivery mode respective during 2021-2027.

Advanced algorithms and data analytics are helping employers determine if employees are taking actions, making behavioral changes, and whether they need guidance and a push for accomplishing their goals. The most effective benefits are customized to each employee's state, needs, and goals, and delivered through multiple channels.

The future of financial wellness benefits is expected to be governed by targeted communication, multichannel approach, accessibility to reliable resources, and personalized learning paths for exponential engagement.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis program, end-user, delivery, type, industry, and region

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 36 other prominent vendors

U.S. Financial Wellness Benefits Market – Growth & Opportunities

There is a tremendous ongoing activity in the financial wellness benefits market in the US. Increasing growth in early wage access is one of the emerging trends in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has skyrocketed an already growing trend. Since its onset, employers are finding new ways to engage their employees and deliver value to them through new solutions, partnerships, and early access to their earned wages more than ever before.

Vendors in the market are thereby offering access to early wages by charging employees the subscription fee, a share of the requested funds, or a flat rate fee on each transaction. Employers are also looking at it to entice and increase hourly talent retainment and maintain higher efficiencies owing to its direct connection to the payroll.

Market Segmentation by Program

Financial Planning

Financial Education & Counseling

Retirement Planning

Debt Management

Others



Segmentation by End-User

Large Businesses

Medium-Sized Businesses

Small-Sized Businesses



Segmentation by Delivery

One-On-One

Online/Digital

Group



Segmentation by Type

Consumer Tools

Employer Tools

Segmentation by Industry

Healthcare

Financial Services

Education

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Others

Segmentation by Region

Southern U.S.

Western U.S.

Midwest U.S.

Northeast U.S.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Growing Role of Wellness Champions

Increasing Growth in Early wage Access

Rising Penetration of Gig Economy in US

Huge Interest & Investment from Investment Companies

Hijack of the Term Financial Wellness

Growing Influence of Data Analytics in Financial Wellness

Rising Financial Wellness Incentives

Administration of Targeted Benefits

Changing Work Dynamics in US

COVID-19 Fueling Demand for Financial Wellness

Financial Unease Despite Upbeat Environment Pre-COVID-19

Integrating and Leveraging Existing Benefits

Employers Take Onus for Employee Financial Wellness



U.S. Financial Wellness Benefits Market – Investment Analysis

Investments in financial wellness start-ups have accelerated rapidly in the last few years. The pandemic has led to an elevated interest in financial wellness and related health and wellness products, attracting huge opportunities for investments. Also, the US financial wellness benefits market is witnessing a surge in women that are putting finances on higher priority, as they relook at their financial responsibilities and look to protect their family in these hard times and expanding the scope of investments in the coming years. Moreover, employers wield tremendous power over employee financial wellness and establish a positive culture that can rid employees stress and enable them to reap success. This is driving the affinity for financial wellness benefits and creating elevated levels of activity in the market in terms of the deployment of programs.

Prominent Vendors

Prudential Financial

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Virgin Pulse

Mercer

Financial Finesse



Other Prominent Vendors

Aduro

Ayco

Beacon Health Options

Best Money Moves

BrightDime

Brightside

DHS Group

Edukate

Enrich Financial Wellness

Even

FlexWage

Financial Fitness Group

Financial Knowledge

HealthCheck360

Holberg Financial

Health Advocate

LearnLux

Limeade

Money Starts Here

PayActiv

Purchasing Power

Ramsey Solutions

Transamerica

My Secure Advantage

LifeCents

Origin

BrightPlan

Savology

Sqwire

FinFit

Pro Financial Health

FutureFuel.io

Salary Finance

Social Finance (SoFi)

GoPlan 101

The Financial Gym

