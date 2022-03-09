One Way Drivers, Dealers and Shop Owners Can Save Money: Premium Used Tires

PITTSBURGH, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prices are up on almost everything, especially for anyone who drives, sells or repairs cars. One way to alleviate financial burdens caused by skyrocketing gas prices, supply chain issues and overall inflation is with premium used tires from Champtires.
"Relying on used tires can save you a considerable amount of money off increasingly high new tire prices," said Brad Rea, president and founder of Champtires, one of the largest sellers of used tires in the U.S. "And these aren't the used tires you may be imagining - piled up high outside of a random building on the side of the road. We carry all the major brands from Bridgestone to Yokohama and everything in between, and our tires have a lot of tread life left in them."
To illustrate the savings potential, one new Continental ProContact TX 102 H tire in size 225/65-17 sells for about $150 per tire. At Champtires, an almost new version with 8/32 tread costs $69.95 per tire and the 7/32 tread tire is priced at $57.48 per tire.
Champtires is also not facing supply chain issues right now.
"Luckily, we are still able to source really great tires right now. Ninety percent of our inventory has 7/32 tread or above, and we're adding hundreds of tires in every brand every day," Rea said.
High quality used tires are perfect when one, two three or all four tires on a vehicle need to be replaced. Every tire that enters a Champtires' warehouse goes through a three-step inspection process. Free FedEx shipping is included on all website orders to the continental U.S.
Learn more and shop now at www.champtires.com.
Media Contact:
Shilo Rea, shilo@champtires.com
Related Images
Image 1: Save Money With Premium Used Tires
Prices are up on almost everything, especially for anyone who drives, sells or repairs cars. One way to alleviate financial burdens caused by skyrocketing gas prices, supply chain issues and overall inflation is with premium used tires.
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.