Sniffies Presents SXSW Panel on Tech and the New Fluidity of Male Sexuaity

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sniffies today announced their participation in SXSW 2022 with a panel titled "Tech and the New Fluidity of Male Sexuality."

The panel will take place on March 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Austin Marriott Downtown in the Waller Ballroom DEF as part of SXSW's Culture Track. The session will feature panelists Jacob Tobia, Zachary Zane, and Alexander Cheves, and will be moderated by Sniffies CMO and Creative Director Eli Martin.

The percentage of U.S. adults who identify as LGBTQ has doubled in the past decade, and 1 in 5 members of Generation Z identify within the LGBTQ spectrum. We're seeing a record level of queer representation in media, and platforms like TikTok and YouTube have helped shine a spotlight on gender and sexual expressions traditionally thought of as "alternative." It's never been more clear: the rigid boundaries we've constructed around masculinity are shifting.

Sniffies is proud to partner with SXSW for this groundbreaking, culture-shifting panel that will further the work Sniffies has done to build and promote a dialogue about male sexual expression and exploration. Sniffies has assembled leaders in the field of gender and sexual thought, and is looking forward to challenging and adding to existing discussions about male sexual expression.

"Traditional models of masculinity are fading into obsolescence," Martin said, "and the time has come to discover how we will redefine masculinity in a world where younger generations are increasingly identifying outside of heteronormativity."

Jacob Tobia (they/them) is an actor, writer, producer, and author of the national bestselling memoir Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story. From running across the Brooklyn Bridge in high heels to giving Trevor Noah an on-air makeover on The Daily Show, Jacob helps others embrace the full complexity of their gender, even (and especially) when it's messy as h***.

Zachary Zane (he/him) is a Brooklyn-based columnist, sex expert, and activist whose work focuses on sexuality, culture, and the LGBTQ community. His work has been published in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, GQ, Playboy, Cosmo, and many others.

Alexander Cheves (he/him) has been writing about sexual health, queer relationships, and LGBTQ+ culture for a decade. Cheves is a recipient of a 2021 Excellence in Journalism award from the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association and, in 2021, was named to the Out 100.

Eli Martin (he/him) is the CMO and Creative Director at Sniffies. Martin has spent the last two years building Sniffies through content forward marketing, influencer and social advertising and ground-up initiatives activating queer communities throughout the U.S. Martin's vision for Sniffies imagines a world free of sexual judgment, censorship and full of boundless inclusion and fluidity.

For more information on the panel, click here.

