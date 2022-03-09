Challenged Athletes Foundation's High School Adaptive Sports Program Provides Inclusion for Adaptive Athletes on School Track and Field Teams

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), a world leader in helping individuals with physical challenges pursue sports and physical fitness is set to continue and broaden its High School Adaptive Sports Program this month. The program provides education, resources, coaching and an equipment loaner program so middle and high school-aged athletes with physical challenges can participate on their school track and field teams. Starting March 13, the training sessions will be offered in the Bay Area, San Diego, and expanding into Los Angeles on March 20. While the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) mandates equal access to school sports, CAF is providing expertise through this program piloting in California and expanding now through remote participation in other states.

Partnering with California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) & US Paralympics, CAF is using our established network of mentors, coaches, adaptive sports clubs, and programming expertise to design a footprint with clear and measurable metrics for national expansion.

"Participating in track and field is an incredible opportunity for students to find connection with their school and our goal is to create inclusive high school teams with student-athletes of all abilities," says CAF Co-Founder, Bob Babbitt. "Last year our virtual program hosted student-athletes from 30 states, solidifying the need for inclusive sports at all ages."

The CAF Adaptive Track & Field Training Program offers disciplines including ambulatory sprints, ambulatory and seated throws (shot put) and wheelchair racing. Participants will have access to instructional videos, loaner equipment, online resources and grants. As more high schools embrace adaptive sports, CAF hopes to develop additional resources for more sports and is dedicated to changing the landscape of high school athletics.

Sponsors who made this life-changing school program possible include the Kenneth Whalen Family Foundation and The Foundation for Global Sports Development, The Women's Sports Foundation and The LA84 Foundation which allowed CAF to expand the program in Los Angeles.

CAF High School Adaptive Sports Schedule:

Northern California Adaptive Track & Field Clinic

Location: Arroyo High School (15701 Lorenzo Ave, San Lorenzo, CA 94580)

Starting March 13, 2022 at 10:00AM – 2:00PM

CAF San Diego Adaptive Track & Field Clinic

Location: San Diego State University (5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, CA 92182)

Starting Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 8:30AM – 12:00PM

CAF Los Angeles Adaptive Track & Field Clinic

Location: Chino High School (5472 Park Pl, Chino, CA 91710)

Starting Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 9:00AM – 12:30PM

For more information on the High School Adaptive Sports Program please visit: https://www.challengedathletes.org/hsadaptivesports/.

For middle and high school-aged athletes who reside outside the current programming locations, please join us virtually or contact CAF for additional resources, contacts, or assistance at highschoolsports@challengedathletes.org.

Media Images:

2020 NorCal Training Flickr album: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmLdeAFF

2020 SoCal Track & Field Flickr album: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmKKisL6

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $134 million has been raised and over 35,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF's outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it's a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF's mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit https://www.challengedathletes.org/.

# # #

Attachment

Christy Fritts Challenged Athletes Foundation 858.442.9570 christy@challengedathletes.org