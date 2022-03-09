Our Happy Company Taps Circle to Democratize NFT Ownership

LOS ANGELES and TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Democratizing NFTs starts with a frictionless experience for all users. Today, Our Happy Company * announced an integration for its social NFT platform, OurSong, with Circle , a global financial technology firm that provides payment and financial infrastructure for internet businesses and the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC). By using Circle's payment solutions, OurSong, which launched globally earlier this month , is able to provide an easy-to-use and more accessible way for creators and consumers to buy and sell NFTs.



"We want to democratize NFTs for the masses, and that starts with one of the biggest challenges for first-time users: overcoming a complicated process to buy your first digital collectible," said Chris Lin, CEO of Our Happy Company. "By bringing Circle's infrastructure into OurSong, we're making creating or buying your first NFT as simple and straightforward as purchasing a digital album or placing your next delivery order."



While many NFT marketplaces require complicated processes for buying, owning, and selling digital tokens, OurSong's platform centralizes NFTs and funds into a singular mobile app. By integrating Circle's payment rails, OurSong streamlines the process for users, making it more accessible to a broader ecosystem of creators and consumers. On OurSong, users can easily purchase the platform's in-app credit OurSong Dollar (OSD) via credit card, debit card, or USDC, and then near-instantly begin using it to exchange for NFTs from their favorite creators, without needing to own a separate cryptocurrency wallet.

"Simplifying payment for NFTs is an integral step toward helping creators take advantage of this growing technology," said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle. "OurSong's vision to democratize NFTs for everyday users is exciting for us to support."

OurSong offers an equitable platform for creators to be discovered, monetize their work, and engage with fans through NFTs. Launched earlier this year, its co-founders include John Legend; Chris Lin, co-founder/CEO of KKCompany; Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch; and others across technology and entertainment.

OurSong is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play . For more information please visit, https://www.oursong.com/ .

* Circle Ventures is also an investor in Our Happy Company.

About Our Happy Company

Founded by John Legend and a group of veteran serial entrepreneurs from the technology and entertainment industry, Our Happy Company is building blockchain technology for the creator economy. The company's first mobile application, OurSong, is a consumer social NFT platform that allows users to easily discover, create, and trade NFTs while building social followings and digital communities. The founding team is based in Singapore, Taipei, and Los Angeles.

For more information, visit https://www.oursong.com/ or follow OurSong on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Discord .

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), one of the fastest growing dollar digital currencies powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments with a circulation greater than $52 billion as of February 2022 and over $2.5 trillion in on-chain transactions in 2021 according to internal data aggregation. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of financial value. Additionally, Circle operates SeedInvest, a leading startup fundraising platform in the U.S. Learn more at https://circle.com.

