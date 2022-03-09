Factored Partners With Databricks to Enhance Data-Informed Decision Making With Unified Data Analytics

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factored, a leader in data-centric AI helping tech unicorns and other high-profile tech companies select, upskill and build high-caliber data engineering, machine learning and data analytics teams, announced today that it has partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value for clients by unifying all data and artificial intelligence processes and workflows in a single platform. Thanks to Databricks' technology, including Delta Lake, Structured Streaming and the integration with MLflow, Factored engineers and analysts are providing innovative businesses with easier access to critical data driving key business decisions and strategy.

As a result of the partnership, Factored engineers and analysts can integrate all data-related processes in one platform to carry out tasks such as request parallelization, distance calculation and model interpretability. The partnership enhances cross-functional collaboration, visibility and efficiency in decision making and solution implementation for Factored's clients.

Databricks' Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to BI, Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

Israel Niezen, Factored CEO, remarked, "We're delighted to be recognized as a Databricks Consulting Partner and to continue helping businesses make sense of their data using the industry's most cutting-edge tools. At Factored, we're dedicated to implementing the most effective data and AI solutions for our clients and Databricks' Lakehouse Platform plays a significant role in helping us achieve this."

Since its founding in 2019, Factored has seen fast-paced growth and today is one of the biggest data science companies in Latin America. Visit www.factored.ai for more information.

About Factored:

Factored (backed by Andrew Ng's AI Fund and deeplearning.ai) helps leading tech companies select, upskill and build world-class data science, machine learning and AI engineering teams much faster and more cost-effectively. Factored engineers have been personally vetted, educated and mentored by some of the most talented and recognized AI educators and engineers from Silicon Valley, Stanford University and deeplearning.ai.

