Global Battery Leasing Service Market Is Projected To Grow At An Impressive CAGR Of 19.6% During 2022 - 2032: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery leasing service market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 19.6%, reaching US$ 716 Mn by 2032 from US$ 100 Mn in 2021.



"Growing support from various Government and international organizations to popularize the use of electric vehicles by common people as the primary mode of transport is expected to boost the market of battery leasing services."

Energy storage batteries are an indispensable part of any off-grid power supplying unit. With the growing trend of harnessing renewable energy sources, lithium-ion batteries have emerged to be the best energy storage units adopted by almost every type of appliance and vehicle.

But modern-day electric vehicles running on rechargeable batteries face the central problem of time and source to plug in their hybrid vehicles once exhausted out of stored energy.

To remain ‘ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14368

Battery rental for electric cars can be a life-saving approach during such situations that are getting popular these days in most environmental concern regions of the world.

All the famous manufacturers of electric vehicles are focusing on developing leasing electric batteries cars to improve their products' user experience. In the coming days, this service sector is anticipated to grow exponentially in the different parts of the world.

Attributes Details Battery Leasing Service Market CAGR (2022-2032) 19.6% Battery Leasing Service Market (2028) US$ 350 Mn Battery Leasing Service Market Attraction Advancements in design of electric vehicles with higher performance capabilities is anticipated to be the prominent factor for growth of battery leasing service market worldwide.

According to the battery leasing service market report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is anticipated to move forward rapidly with a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Government initiatives that support the market, like the European Union's CO2 emission regulations, China's New Energy Vehicles mandate, etc., are boosting the battery leasing service market statistics.

For critical insights on this market, request to ask an expert here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14368

As per the battery leasing service market study, the growing public awareness of climate change initiatives is driving the demand for battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) and the adoption of battery leasing services.

The study also finds that sales of battery leasing services rise as governments in various countries are reducing subsidies on vehicle purchases to close the price gap.

The spike in the number of cases related to vehicle breakdown due to battery issues, combined with rising electric vehicle sales around the world, results in consumer demand for battery leasing services, which is a major factor expected to fuel the global battery leasing service market growth.

Furthermore, battery leasing services adoption trends are bolstered by rising logistics activities in various countries and, increased government spending on transportation service development & the establishment of various service stations.

Vehicle manufacturers are making significant investments to expand their product portfolios, and the same is anticipated to propel the battery leasing service market opportunities.

With increasing passenger vehicle sales in developing countries, manufacturers are moving toward the introduction of EV battery lease services included in the vehicle purchase, which has a huge impact on the battery leasing service market trends.

Emerging trends in the battery leasing service market include timely inspection of residual battery values by the service provider, free/warranted replacements, and service provider assistance in the event of a breakdown.

However, factors such as high battery leasing prices and a lack of required infrastructure for battery charging are expected to stymie the global battery leasing service, negatively impacting the outlook of battery leasing.

Moreover, the high cost of battery leasing service maintenance is expected to limit the battery leasing service market growth to a considerable extent.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14368

Taking into account the factors mentioned above, the battery leasing service market size is expected to be worth US$ 248 Mn by 2026.

Key Takeaways:

Due to the increasing need to reduce the upfront cost of EVs, the battery leasing subscription service segment likely holds a major battery leasing service market share .

. The market for Nickel Metal Hybrid (NiMh) battery leasing services in the United Kingdom is expected to grow by 25% by 2028 as they are rechargeable and widely used in consumer electronics and electric vehicles.

By increasing its focus on improved vehicle economy and increasing EV sales, Germany's battery leasing service market from the passenger vehicle segment is likely to dominate the battery leasing service market .

service market from the passenger vehicle segment is likely to dominate the . As the number of vehicle breakdowns on highways in the United States is steadily increasing due to battery failure, the market in North America is expected to account for a significant revenue share.

"By 2028, the Asia Pacific market is expected to generate USD 150 million in revenue. Falling battery prices, rising EV adoption, and significant investments by leading automotive OEMs to secure the battery supply chains for future EVs are all boosting regional business growth. For market competitors in the region, the increased deployment of battery-as-a-service presents various emerging trends in the battery leasing service market." asserts an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Bounce Infinity, E-ChargeUp Solutions Private Limited, Ample, Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., Esmito Solutions Private Limited, Gogoro Inc., NIO NextEV Limited, Numocity Technologies Private Limited, Lithion Power Private Limited, Octillion Power Systems, Renault Group, VoltUp, Sun Mobility Private Limited and Oyika Pte Ltd. are some of the major battery leasing companies in the battery leasing service market.

Purchase the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14368

To support the rapid adoption of battery leasing services, companies emphasize strategic partnerships with various stakeholders, such as electric mobility manufacturers and government authorities.

Other factors expected to boost the battery leasing service market growth include major players expanding their business through acquisitions and expanding their product portfolio.

Recent developments in the battery leasing service market are as follows:

Kia Motors Corporation, a multinational automaker, is concentrating on increasing the sale of electric vehicles. By 2030, the company wants to have 1,200 dedicated electric vehicle work bays in Korea.



It is also focusing on expanding its product portfolio by launching subscription services to provide customers with a more diverse buying option, as well as EV battery rental programs. This is considered to shape the battery leasing service market future trends to a large extent.

EV battery leasing had been a joint venture between Hyundai and LG. The agreement covers the long-term electric cars battery lease for use in Energy Storage Systems (ESS). Under the terms of the agreement, Hyundai Motor will oversee overall company operations and sell Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) to KST Mobility, a car operator.



Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Oil and Gas Market Insights Landscape

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market – The power transmission lines and towers market was valued at USD 27.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 66.80 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Power Management System Market – The global power management system market is expected to reach US$ 6.69 Bn in 2032 from US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021, with a steady CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Residential Solar PV Inverter Market – The global residential solar PV inverter market is poised to increase at a consistent CAGR of 4%, reaching US$ 6.2 Bn by 2032 from US$ 4 Bn in 2021.

Composite Insulators Market – The composite insulators market size valued at USD 1.97 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.81 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032.

Battery Energy Storage System Market – The global battery energy storage system market is poised to increase at a solid and robust CAGR of 26%, reaching US$ 44.86 Bn by 2032 from US$ 3.54 Bn in 2021.

PV Inverter Market – The global PV Inverter system industry is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 5.1%, reaching US$ 2.15 Bn by 2032 from US$ 1.28 Bn in 2021.

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market – The global recycled carbon fiber market is expected to reach US$ 438 Mn in 2032, from US$ 126 Mn in 2021, with a significant rate of 12% during the forecast period.

Portable Inverter Generators Market – The global portable inverter generators market is likely to increase at a steady CAGR of 6.9%, reaching US$ 3.74 Bn by 2032 from US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021.

Medium Voltage Drives Market – The global medium voltage drives market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.8%, reaching US$ 2.26 Bn by 2032 from US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021.

Digital Substation Market - The global digital substation market is expected to reach US$ 14.11 Bn by 2032, from US$ 6.5 Bn in 2021, with a significant rate of 7.3% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/battery-leasing-service-market