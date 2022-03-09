TAB Bank Launches New Online and Mobile Platform, Creates Foundation for Enhanced Customer Experience and Future Capabilities

OGDEN, Utah, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank announced today the launch of its latest online and mobile platform, ushering in a new era of customer experience and future capabilities for businesses and consumers. The new banking external interface and back-end platform creates a consistent experience between mobile and online banking, and gives customers complete control over their interactions and account views.



Behind the scenes, the platform enables easier connections to new products and features with integrations to third-party apps, faster creation of new accounts and the ability to track outside funds. Completing this platform moves TAB Bank toward a banking as a service model, creating new capabilities to leverage TAB Bank accounts in everyday life.

Opening a new account with TAB Bank is now simpler and easier. Customers can be up and running with a TAB Bank account in a matter of minutes. Through third-party apps, the bank can offer almost unlimited potential service offerings.

"With this new platform, TAB Bank is moving forward with bold solutions that will help our customers track and leverage their money to greater financial success," said Curt Queyrouze, CEO and president of TAB Bank. "It enables TAB Bank's vision of banking as a service. In the coming months and years, the bank will unveil new products and features that will provide access to financial success for both small businesses and consumers. We know we will be successful as we help our customers succeed financially."

Future TAB Bank plans include adding financial tools, rewards programs, and account features to manage business and personal accounts more effectively and provide customized tips regarding what account holders can do to become stronger financially. These features include budgeting tools, financial strength scores, tips on saving and spending money differently, etc.

Individual customer accounts will see the new interface immediately. Business accounts will have access to these features in the future. The bank anticipates more product and service announcements over the next few months.

