VelocityEHS Acquires Job Analysis & Return-to-Work Management Technology Solutions from MyAbilities

CHICAGO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today it has acquired two software solutions from MyAbilities, a global innovator in smart health technology and workplace safety. The purchase includes the intellectual properties of JobX, an ActiveEHS physical demands analysis (PDA) application that helps employers match people to tasks, and ClaimX, a return-to-work solution that smooths the critical transition of employees back to their jobs. The two products will be integrated into the existing VelocityEHS software platform in a move that strengthens and accelerates the company's lead in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) offerings.



"MyAbilities built JobX and ClaimX to streamline critical tasks associated with comprehensive job analysis and managing return-to-work progress," said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. "The acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing the best, user-friendly EHS software technology tools. As the only solution that now incorporates physical demands analysis, job matching and return-to-work functionality, the addition of MyAbilities software makes our fast-selling industrial ergonomics offerings even more comprehensive. The combined solutions further promote the use of best practices and regulatory compliance around worker safety, and will positively transform how companies assess, prevent and resolve workplace injury at scale."

The product acquisition combines JobX and ClaimX capabilities with the innovative VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, which delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of ESG, health, safety, risk, and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. VelocityEHS expects to launch the acquired products in an integrated solution as early as the third quarter of 2022.

"VelocityEHS shares our philosophy around helping companies leverage data and analytics to monitor and prevent worker injury," said Reed Hanoun, president and CEO of MyAbilities. "With its large existing industrial ergonomic installed base and the speed at which VelocityEHS is adding new customers, JobX and ClaimX are perfectly positioned to benefit even more organizations who seek resources to support return-to-work activities, prevent injuries and optimize workplace performance."

With over 19,000 customers and more than 10 million users worldwide, more businesses trust VelocityEHS and its suite of ESG and EHS management software solutions to safeguard employees, manage risk and meet their complex compliance obligations than any other industry software provider. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About MyAbilities

MyAbilities is a health and safety technology company that offering advanced data analytics and fully integrated suite of software platform designed to transform human asset management to prevent injuries and help facilitate return to work post injury. Designed to support employers, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and healthcare providers, their industry-leading SaaS platform has software applications that cover the spectrum of human physical, cognitive and psychosocial performance demands, capabilities and deficits. Founded by a team of industry leaders who have already brought paradigm-changing technology to the fields of health, wellness and functional measurement and restoration, the company is based in Toronto Ontario. www.myabilities.com

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com