Encompass Expedites Service to Midwest with New Ohio Parts Distribution Center

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it has opened a fifth parts distribution facility to enhance coverage in the Midwestern U.S.
The new 50,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center is located in West Chester, Ohio – just outside Cincinnati – and augments Encompass' existing distribution centers in Georgia, Florida, Nevada and New York. The operation enables Encompass to expand next-day parts delivery in the Midwest, which is especially critical for the company's appliance and HVAC repair customers. Components used in the repair of kitchen, laundry and heating and cooling appliances are among Encompass' top-selling offerings and are key factors driving the company's record growth over several consecutive years.
"We understand how important it is to get vital home appliances repaired as fast as possible," said Encompass President and CEO Robert Coolidge. "How long can a family wait to get their refrigerator fixed or the heat working again? Encompass is now well positioned to have critical repair parts delivered overnight to thousands of more customers."
Encompass supplies parts and accessories to both business and consumer customers via its ecommerce site encompass.com. The company carries parts for products throughout the home in addition to appliances, including electronics, computers, printers, personal care goods and many others.
All Encompass facilities offer will call, enabling local customers to pick up parts same day if they choose. Coolidge said the company is currently evaluating sites for further expansion, particularly in Western markets.
Encompass recently doubled the size of its Las Vegas distribution center to increase stocking positions of high demand parts. Beyond accommodating more inventory, Coolidge said space has been carved out for a second Training Center in Las Vegas to complement those located at Encompass' Georgia headquarters and the new Ohio operation. The company offers both virtual and onsite laundry and kitchen appliance and HVAC repair classes from top tier industry trainers. The training facilities are also available to Encompass business partners for any needs they may have, such as introducing new products to their service networks.
"Encompass strives to be much more than just a parts distributor," said Coolidge. "We work hard to deliver the tools and resources needed to strengthen the entire aftersales supply chain."
About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.
For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Kristin Hurst
Director of Marketing & Communications
Ph: 954.474.0325
khurst@encompass.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.