Encompass Expedites Service to Midwest with New Ohio Parts Distribution Center

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it has opened a fifth parts distribution facility to enhance coverage in the Midwestern U.S.



The new 50,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center is located in West Chester, Ohio – just outside Cincinnati – and augments Encompass' existing distribution centers in Georgia, Florida, Nevada and New York. The operation enables Encompass to expand next-day parts delivery in the Midwest, which is especially critical for the company's appliance and HVAC repair customers. Components used in the repair of kitchen, laundry and heating and cooling appliances are among Encompass' top-selling offerings and are key factors driving the company's record growth over several consecutive years.

"We understand how important it is to get vital home appliances repaired as fast as possible," said Encompass President and CEO Robert Coolidge. "How long can a family wait to get their refrigerator fixed or the heat working again? Encompass is now well positioned to have critical repair parts delivered overnight to thousands of more customers."

Encompass supplies parts and accessories to both business and consumer customers via its ecommerce site encompass.com. The company carries parts for products throughout the home in addition to appliances, including electronics, computers, printers, personal care goods and many others.

All Encompass facilities offer will call, enabling local customers to pick up parts same day if they choose. Coolidge said the company is currently evaluating sites for further expansion, particularly in Western markets.

Encompass recently doubled the size of its Las Vegas distribution center to increase stocking positions of high demand parts. Beyond accommodating more inventory, Coolidge said space has been carved out for a second Training Center in Las Vegas to complement those located at Encompass' Georgia headquarters and the new Ohio operation. The company offers both virtual and onsite laundry and kitchen appliance and HVAC repair classes from top tier industry trainers. The training facilities are also available to Encompass business partners for any needs they may have, such as introducing new products to their service networks.

"Encompass strives to be much more than just a parts distributor," said Coolidge. "We work hard to deliver the tools and resources needed to strengthen the entire aftersales supply chain."

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

