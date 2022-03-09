Hero Infinity Announces Launch of Website and First NFT Collections

Victoria, BC, Canada, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hero Infinity, the NFT game, has announced the launch of its website and that its infrastructure for NFT transactions and its special $HRI tokens have been set up. Hero Infinity is one of the first multiplayer metaverse games that has combined with NFT transactions to bring its players a fun and unique experience.

The website launch allows players to explore more about the game itself, including learning more about the Heroes and how the $HRI Tokens work within the economics of the game. In Hero Infinity, players from all over the world can choose to battle one another in different landscapes, get equipment upgrades for their Heroes, and level up. They can also win prizes in tournaments against one another. $HRI Tokens are what is used on the Hero Infinity Platform for all economic activities within the game.

Hero Infinity is launching as a collection of 1,097 NFTs and in order to encourage the spirit of competition among players, every hero NFT has rarities and levels between one and 30.

"The team at Hero Infinity are excited about what we have created and to soon watch our hard work in action," said Thain Breese, the owner of Hero Infinity. "To quote another determined Canadian, [we] 'Started from the bottom, now we're here.'"

For more information on Hero Infinity, visit their website (https://www.heroinfinity.io/), and keep an eye out for the upcoming launch of this exciting new game.

