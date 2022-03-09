Sun Care Products Market To be Driven by Improved Alertness Regarding Skin Aging due to UV Rays and Increased Sun Exposure, Market to hit $14.7 Billion by 2028 - Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sun care products market is expected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Sun care products are gaining popularity among consumers owing to the rising awareness of the effects of UV rays on the human skin. Moreover, consumers' concerns about the signs of skin aging due to increased sun exposure are expected to drive the market.
Key Insights & Findings from the report:
- The adult sun cream segment dominated the market and accounted for a 69.4% share of the overall revenue in 2020. Increasing trend of tan lines without actually going out in the sunlight is expected to drive the market.
- In terms of distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment accounted for a 48.5% share of the overall revenue in 2020.
- Europe held the largest revenue share of 35.1% in 2020, due to growing awareness among consumers in the region regarding the benefits of using sunscreen products.
- Product innovation and new launches emerged as the key strategy deployed by majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition.
Get Sample of this market research report, "Sun Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Store, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.
Sun Care Products Market Growth & Trends
The adult sun cream held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Sun cream for adults is used to prevent the skin from sunburn and early signs of aging such as wrinkles and leathery skin. The ability to protect against a high risk of skin cancer, skin discoloration, and inflammation is expected to improve sales in the coming years.
The hypermarket and supermarket segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. A large number of consumers prefer buying sunscreen products from hypermarkets and supermarkets due to the shopping experience offered by these stores. The ability to physically verify these products, along with expert assistance, is another major factor contributing to this distribution channel's growth.
Europe made the largest contribution to the global market in 2020. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of prolonged sun exposure on the skin has helped boost product demand across the region. Furthermore, an increasing number of products that offer various additional benefits such as dark spot reduction, anti-aging have further fueled product demand.
The market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., L'oreal, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Burt's Bees, Bioderma Laboratories, Unilever are among the prominent players in the global market.
Sun Care Products Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global sun care products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:
Sun Care Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Adult Sun Cream
- Baby Sun Cream
- After Sun
- Fake Tan/Self Tan
- Tanning
Sun Care Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Hypermarket & supermarket
- Pharmacy & drug store
- Specialty store
- Online
- Others
Sun Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
List of Key Players of Sun Care Products Market
- Beiersdorf AG
- Groupe Clarins
- Johnson & Johnson
- Coty Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- L'oreal
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Burt's Bees
- Bioderma Laboratories
- Unilever
Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:
- After Sun Care Products Market - The global after sun care products market size is estimated to reach USD 2.81 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Rising product penetration in personal and skincare applications globally is likely to act as a key growth stimulant over the forecast period.
- U.S. Sun Care Market - The U.S. sun care market size is expected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing emphasis on personal health coupled with rising instances of skin care due to over exposure is giving momentum to the usage of organic sun care products thereby propelling the market growth.
- Morocco Cosmetics Market - The global morocco cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 1.93 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to surging demand for premium cosmetic products, majorly driven by the increasing purchasing power of consumers.
Browse through Grand View Research's Beauty & Personal Care Industry Research Reports.
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.