Stereotaxis Announces Grand Opening of New Global Headquarters in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis STXS, a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today is holding the grand opening of its new, 45,000-square-foot global headquarters facility in downtown St. Louis.



Located in the renovated historic Globe Building in St. Louis's growing Downtown North Urban Insight District, the new global corporate headquarters is an all-in-one facility offering high-tech research and development, advanced manufacturing, and distribution space for the company's pipeline of cutting-edge robotic surgery technologies. Stereotaxis, which employs over 130 professionals in ten countries globally, designed its headquarters to accommodate significant long-term growth.

The grand opening celebration and news conference today is planned to include remarks and a tour of the facilities, including hands-on demonstrations of the Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology that has been used in over a hundred hospitals globally to treat more than 100,000 patients. Distinguished guests joining for the Grand Opening include: Missouri Governor, Mike Parson; St. Louis Board of Alderman President, Lewis Reed; Executive Director of the St. Louis Development Corp., Neal Richardson; St. Louis Ward 5 Alderman, James Page; Globe Building Managing Partner, Steve Stone; and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Starwood Group, John Berglund. The event will be emceed by CEO of Community Development Ventures, Inc., Dick Fleming. David Fischel and Governor Parson will demonstrate Stereotaxis' robotic surgical technology in one of the headquarters' interventional operating rooms in which doctors are trained on the equipment.

"Stereotaxis is delighted to inaugurate a modern new headquarters that serves as a foundation for years of progress and growth," said Chairman and CEO, David Fischel. "We appreciate the many community leaders who have supported a growing, high-tech innovation ecosystem in St. Louis. We look forward to contributing to the revitalization of downtown St. Louis and pioneering innovations that improve endovascular surgery."

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis STXS is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.



