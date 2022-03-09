Development: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Envisioned to Generate a Revenue of $41,496.0 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% Over the Estimated Period from 2021 to 2028 | Exclusively Available [197-Pages] at Research Dive

New York, USA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published on Research Dive, the global cosmetic dentistry market is predicted to garner a revenue of $41,496.0 million and rise at a healthy CAGR of 7.9% during the estimated timeframe.

As per our analysts, with the increasing development of technologically advanced solutions all across the globe to facilitate superior results, the market is expected to experience striking growth over the forecast period. Further, the digital intraoral scanning that creates an exact 3D scan enables dentists to order precise prosthetics and orthodontics for dental reconstructive appliances is predicted to boost the growth of the market during the analysis period. In addition, increasing dental lasers in surgical procedures for teeth whitening and gum lifting to minimize patient discomfort and to reduce blood loss is expected to upsurge the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market throughout the estimated period. Besides, the massive increase in the involvement of the cosmetic appearance worldwide is further predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the high investment in the development of cosmetic dentistry equipment may hamper the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Segments of the Cosmetic Dentistry Market

The report has been divided the cosmetic dentistry market into various segments namely, product type, end-user, and region.

Product Type: Dental Systems & Equipment Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The dental systems & equipment sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $13,445.6 million over the analysis period. This is mainly due to the broad utilization of CAD/CAM technology, handpieces, and dental chairs in multiple cosmetic procedures. Moreover, the rising prevalence of changing and sedentary lifestyles, oral disorders, growing consumer illness, and expansion of dental tourism are the factors expected to foster the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market sub-segment during the forecast timeframe.

End-User: Dental Hospitals & Clinics Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The dental hospitals & clinics sub-segment is predicted to garner $23,094.4 million during the forecast period. This is wide because of the increasing disposable income in developing nations and the rising incidence of oral health disorders. In addition, the increasing adoption of dental tourism worldwide is anticipated to augment the growth of the market during the estimated period.

Region: North America Region Predicted to Hold the Largest Share of the Cosmetic Dentistry Market

The North America region is expected to generate a revenue of $18,341.2 million and is predicted to see steady growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of highly competitive and leading companies in this region who are continuously adopting multiple strategies. Moreover, the rising government funding and increasing R&D activities in dentistry are expected to fuel the regional growth of the cosmetic dentistry market over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Cosmetic Dentistry Market

With the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic, likewise several other industries, the cosmetic dentistry market has also impacted negatively during the period. The spontaneous spread of the novel coronavirus has disrupted many businesses. In this period of crisis, multiple dental associations all across the globe were recommended to carry out emergency procedures and for this reason, the elective procedures were delayed. These factors caused a straight decline in the growth of the market. Later on, the up-gradation of clinics to carry dental procedures in large volume due to the new funding scheme is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the analysis period.

Key Players of the Cosmetic Dentistry Market

The major players of the cosmetic dentistry market include

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Straumann Holdings AG 3Shape Envista Holdings Corporation Takara Belmont Corporation Henry Schein Planmeca Dentsply Sirona Brasseler USA. Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and many more.

These players are working on the development of new business strategies and tactics to attain the leading position in the global industry.



For instance, in August 2020, Align Technology, a leading manufacturer of a 3D digital scanner, has obtained a renowned software producer who is a well-known producer of open agriculture CAD/CAM software. With this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its position in the U.S. dentistry market. - Check Which companies are launching their value-added services in the international market and strengthening the footprint worldwide

In addition, the report also presents other crucial aspects including the financial performance of the key players, latest strategic developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

