VERB Executives Answer Investor Questions on New Livestream Shopping Platform MARKET in Latest Interviews

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream, today announced the release of two video interviews of VERB senior executives directly involved in the launch of VERB's new livestream shopping platform MARKET. View a video promo of this new platform here. The two interviews, one with VERB Chief Operating Officer Denise Butler and the other with VERB SVP, Business Development for MARKET, Angel Cicerone, address questions posed by the interviewer most asked by VERB investors and others following the Company.



Topics covered include VERB's go-to-market strategy for the new platform, reactions from retailers currently using the platform during the soft launch, and the status of upcoming festivals that will mark the forthcoming public facing hard launch of MARKET. The interview with Ms. Butler can be viewed here and the interview of Ms. Cicerone can be viewed here. Each executive shares a unique perspective about the implications for MARKET and its impact on retail as we know it. Ms. Butler has been part of the evolution of VERB's interactive video technology and suite of products over the years, which she states all led to the technological breakthroughs that MARKET represents. Ms. Cicerone, a veteran consultant and mentor for retail businesses, retail property owners and shopping centers, describes her new role at VERB in attracting and onboarding vendors to the MARKET platform, why she is very excited about the platform, and why livestream selling is so important for retailers.

Vendors, brands, influencers, and content creators interested in becoming part of the new paradigm for online commerce, can sign-up today to be considered for inclusion in MARKET's Sellers' Community on Market.Live.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB, the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB's clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of special note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 200 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including MARKET; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

