Progress Expands Partnership with Ingram Micro to Strengthen Application Experience in the Nordics

Progress empowers organizations in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway to manage their businesses safely and securely with MOVEit and WhatsUp Gold

BEDFORD, Mass., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress PRGS, the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that it has expanded its partnership agreement with Ingram Micro, a global leader in technology supply chain services, to extend the coverage of Progress' leading application experience products in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Through this expansion, channel partners and resellers will have increased access to customer-valued Progress® MOVEit® file transfer and Progress® WhatsUp® Gold network monitoring software.

Through this partnership, Progress aims to significantly expand its partner network with existing and new Ingram Micro partners as well as reaffirm its commitment to the Nordic region.

"The hybrid work environment, the use of multiple connected devices and increased cloud usage have brought along new challenges that go beyond traditional infrastructure and operations management," said Gary Quinn, EVP, Enterprise Application Experience Field Organization, Progress. "Organizations are facing an increasing number of unknown security threats. These require a trusted and reliable partner to guarantee optimal performance, security and comprehensive infrastructure visibility. Our partnership with Ingram Micro opens another door for businesses in the Nordics for a holistic way of securely managing file transfer and network monitoring that will help them mitigate any mishaps before they occur."

The Progress portfolio offered through Ingram Micro includes the following products:

MOVEit: A leading secure managed file transfer application used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide security, compliance, traceability and control over business critical-file transfer activities. Its secure data transfer capabilities, available on-premises or in the cloud, allow enterprise customers to securely transfer critical business information between users, locations and partners in compliance with data security regulations such as HIPAA, PCI DSS and the EU's GDPR.





WhatsUp Gold: A unified, powerful and easy-to-use network monitoring solution that helps IT staff proactively find and fix problems fast while providing outstanding value in both time and cost savings. Customers have an at-a-glance dashboard and an interactive map for visibility into the status and performance of networks, servers, storage devices, network traffic, device configurations and applications across on-premises and in the cloud with a single network interface.



"We are happy to add another world-leading brand to our Advanced Solutions portfolio in our aim to be the preeminent cyber security distributor in the Nordics. Growing our partnership in the Nordics after achieving success together in other regions makes Progress and Ingram Micro a powerful team," said Torbjorn Schon, Director New Business Development, Ingram Micro. "Combining our deep market knowledge with Progress' best-in-class application and digital experience technology enables our partners and end users to bring their infrastructure management and data transfer processes to a whole new level. They now have access to products built to address the most pressing challenges securely, with no downtime."

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is the world´s number one technology distributor and the market leader in Sweden. A modern, business enabling, and value-add focused technology distributor that is at the center of the technology industry. Our vision is to change the world around us through the distribution of technology. To achieve this, we make opportunities come alive for people and businesses every single day by realizing the promise of technology. Our Nordic core values are "Passion for Business", "Trustworthy" and "Positivity".

Ingram Micro AB in Sweden is part of Ingram Micro Nordic organization with six offices in four countries, 350 employees and an annual revenue exceeding $1.3B. Business areas include Advanced Solutions, Speciality, Cloud, Core IT and Mobility. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress PRGS helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to build the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

