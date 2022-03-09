California Cowboy Opens Distribution & Fulfillment Center in Ontario Canada

San Francisco, California, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Cowboy, the innovative apparel brand that created the concept of 'social-technical apparel', has opened a new Distribution & Fulfillment Center in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Increasing demand from the Canadian consumer market fueled California Cowboy's expansion into the region and will provide more accessible services to its growing Canadian customer base.
California Cowboy's design concepts are inspired by the love of the Golden State's lifestyle - leisurely, outdoor, and active. The company's apres athleisure designs resonate with Canadian customers which represent California Cowboy's largest market outside of the United States.
Prior to the launch of the Ontario Distribution and Fulfillment Center, Canadian customers encountered additional shipping costs, slower shipping times and challenges in order tracking. The new Canadian based facility will give customers access to products at cost (CAD), faster shipping times, and free returns. The Canadian presence is projected to increase company awareness, product sales and retail earnings.
Drew Clark, California Cowboy's Founder & CEO, says, "We're excited to launch in Canada as the market has proven to be a good one for our brand. Our Canada specific Distribution and Fulfillment site will offer a better customer experience as we can offer free, faster shipping with no costly import taxes as well as free returns. Additional ground operations in Canada will enable more effective work with other brands, retailers, and the influencer community at large. As a brand that is backed by Canadian investors, we're excited in many ways to open shop up North!"
Canadians are invited to shop California Cowboy's assortment of products at https://canada.californiacowboy.com/. For more information on California Cowboy go to https://shop.californiacowboy.com or in-person at 1841 Polk Street San Francisco, CA 94109.
ABOUT CALIFORNIA COWBOY
Established in 2016 by Founder & CEO, Drew Clark, San Francisco based California Cowboy celebrates California's rebellious and free-thinking "Cowboy" culture with product design concepts inspired by a love of California's leisurely, outdoor, and active lifestyle. Created for "Social Cowboys" across the globe, California Cowboy focuses on creating gear that promotes good time experiences styled for authentic end-user connections outside a digital landscape. By blending tech savvy features that encourage real-life conversation, California Cowboy is designed for après-ski, après-surf, music festivals, poolside days and beach-night bonfires with a following that knows their way around the outdoors, and around an IPA. https://shop.californiacowboy.com
