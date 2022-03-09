Genius Brands Expands Kartoon Channel! Worldwide's Global Footprint With Launch of "Kartoon Genius" Branded Blocks Across Latin America, the Middle East & North Africa

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leveraging its strategic investment in Germany's Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") RTV, to expand the Kartoon Channel! global footprint, Genius Brands International, Inc. GNUS announced today the launch of the new Kartoon Channel! Worldwide programming block, "Kartoon Genius," across Latin America and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, reaching 67 countries.



This week, the Kartoon Genius two-hour, Monday - Friday programming block premieres across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region on the pan-regional linear Pay TV channel fully dubbed in Arabic and English. On March 7, the programming block debuted throughout Central & South America on 24/7 linear, offering content in Spanish and English languages.

The Kartoon Genius programming blocks offer first-run original content on these platforms and deliver positive entertainment for children and families, underscored by safety and enrichment. Series on the programming block line-up include Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, Llama Llama, Rainbow Rangers, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, and more.

Managing Director of Kartoon Channel! Worldwide Paul Robinson, who previously served as Managing Director of Walt Disney Television International and Senior Vice President Disney Channel Worldwide, commented: "Positive and uplifting children's entertainment is more in demand today than ever. Since announcing our commitment to launch the Kartoon Channel! internationally less than three months ago, we are off to a fantastic start with pan-regional launches within the next two weeks across The Middle East, North Africa, Central America and South America on the program platforms through Genius Brands' investment in YFE. The growth of the Kartoon Channel! over the past two years in the U.S., headed by Jon Ollwerther, has been tremendous. Despite the global challenges, children's entertainment is timeless and enduring. We are extremely excited about the many opportunities we have to bring the channel to the rest of the world and to build it into the preeminent entertainment destination for kids."

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. GNUS is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company's ‘content with a purpose' portfolio includes Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq's Garage, starring Shaquille O'Neal on Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands' IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company's Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, YouTube, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

