Sigyn Therapeutics Appoints Alexander S. Yevzlin, MD, FASN to Its Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Markets: "SIGY"), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of pathogen-associated conditions that induce sepsis and other life-threatening disorders, today announced the appointment of Alexander S. Yevzlin, MD, FASN to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Yevzlin's considerable extracorporeal industry experience and insight is expected to contribute to the clinical advancement of Sigyn Therapy.

Sigyn Therapy is an extracorporeal blood purification technology designed to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths worldwide.

Beyond establishing a novel strategy to combat sepsis, the candidate treatment indications for Sigyn Therapy include, but are not limited to; emerging pandemic threats, hepatic encephalopathy, bridge to liver transplant, and community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), which is a leading cause of death among infectious diseases, the leading cause of death in children under five years of age, and a catalyst for approximately 50% of sepsis and septic shock cases.

Dr. Yevzlin graduated magna cum laude from Dartmouth College. He did his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan and fellowship in Nephrology at Northwestern. Dr. Yevzlin is currently Professor of Medicine and director of Interventional Nephrology at the University of Michigan. Dr. Yevzlin has presented and published over 150 abstracts, invited lectures, and manuscripts. He is an internationally recognized leader in the field of Interventional Nephrology, having edited the first three textbooks on the subject, and is a past President of the American Society of Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology. In addition to his academic contributions, Dr. Yevzlin has been involved in the invention, design, and reduction to practice of multiple medical devices in his role as chief medical officer, chief science officer, and founder of multiple start-up biotech companies.

Sigyn Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on the treatment of pathogen-associated conditions that precipitate sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths worldwide. Sigyn Therapy™ is a multi-function blood purification technology that extracts pathogen sources of life-threatening inflammation in concert with the broad-spectrum elimination of inflammatory mediators from the bloodstream.

