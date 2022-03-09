CarGurus Announces Eighth Annual Top-Rated Dealer Awards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. CARG, a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced the eighth annual Top-Rated Dealer Awards. The awards are given to dealers that received the highest average ratings from verified shopper reviews submitted through the CarGurus platform. The awarded dealerships received at least a 4.5 average rating and had received at least five reviews in the past year.



"Our Top-Rated Dealer Awards distinguish and celebrate the dealerships that, like CarGurus, value trust and transparency in car-shopping," said Spencer Scott, Executive Vice President of Sales and Service at CarGurus. "We're honored to partner with these businesses, particularly those dealerships who have achieved Gold Award status through their consistently strong ratings and excellent customer service for the last five years."

CarGurus' Top-Rated Dealer Awards are not only the hallmark of a customer-friendly dealership, but the designation also gives dealers unbiased validation of their excellent customer service. The award, too, provides consumers with an extra layer of confidence as they navigate the car-buying process with a named dealer.

"The CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer designation carries weight with shoppers, assuring them that they're in good hands during the car-buying process," said Ethan Prentiss, General Manager at Fathers & Sons Dealer Group. "Being named a Top-Rated Dealer for the last seven years has also allowed us to distinguish ourselves from the competition and help our business grow."

Coinciding with the awards, CarGurus also published the fourth edition of its e-book, "The Art of Online Reputation Management." This content empowers automotive retail professionals with guidance and best practices on how to manage and monitor online reviews, encourage buyers to write them, and integrate them into marketing and advertising.

The latest version of the guide can be downloaded here, and any questions about the e-book or awards can be sent to toprateddealer@cargurus.com.

About CarGurus

CarGurus CARG is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Visits, Q4 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

