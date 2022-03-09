Rockwell Medical Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation at the National Home Infusion Association's 2022 Annual Conference

WIXOM, Mich., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI ("Rockwell Medical" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced a poster presentation at the National Home Infusion Association's (NHIA) 2022 Annual Conference, to be held March 12-16 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Details of the poster presentation are as follows:
Title: Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Home Parenteral Nutrition Patients; Challenges and Opportunities for Improvement
Presenting Author:
Timothy T. Chole, BSc Econ – SVP, Sales & Marketing, Rockwell Medical
Co-Authors:
Mark DeLegge, MD - DeLegge Medical
Marc Hoffman, MD - Chief Medical Officer, Rockwell Medical
Michelle C. Simpson, PharmD, BCSCP - Clinical Program Manager, NHIA
Pat Anthony, MS, RD, FASPEN - Senior Director, Organizational Growth, American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition
Date and Time:
Monday, March 14, 2022
1:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET
For more details on the conference, please visit https://eventscribe.net/2022/NHIA/
A copy of the poster presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.rockwellmed.com once the presentation has concluded.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing its next-generation parenteral iron technology platform, Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC), which has the potential to lead transformative treatments for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients' lives. The Company has two FDA-approved therapies indicated for patients undergoing hemodialysis, which are the first two products developed from the FPC platform. Rockwell Medical is also advancing its FPC platform by developing FPC for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients outside of dialysis, who are receiving intravenous medications in the home infusion setting. In addition, Rockwell Medical is one of two major suppliers of life-saving hemodialysis concentrate products to kidney dialysis clinics in the United States. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com
About NHIA
Founded in 1991, NHIA is the leading organization providing education, information, advocacy, and resources for the nation's home and alternate site infusion provider community and the manufacturers, suppliers, and service companies that support the field.
The NHIA is committed to meeting the needs of its growing and diverse membership—and to advocating on behalf of our members and the home based infusion patient. Home and alternate site infusion providers coordinate care through highly skilled professionals in a team that will often include the infusion pharmacist, infusion nurses, physician, and dietitian to help ensure the patient is receiving the best care possible.
CONTACTS
Investors:
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
Rockwell@argotpartners.com
Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com
