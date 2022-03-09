Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, to address J.P. Morgan's 2022 Industrials Conference on March 16

MONTREAL, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer CNR CNI, will address the J.P. Morgan's 2022 Industrials Conference on March 16, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
CN will provide a link to the live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500 mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.
Contacts:
|Media
|Investment Community
|Jonathan Abecassis
|Paul Butcher
|Senior Manager
|Vice-President
|Media Relations
|Investor Relations
|(438) 455-3692
media@cn.ca
|(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca
