Michael O'Shea CEO, Releases Shareholder Update

Mauldin, SC, March 09, 2022

"As recently announced, Xcelerate has acquired a 51% membership interest in AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC ("ASA") (Swahili "Health Now Africa"). We are now excited to announce that Dr. Dilan Elegalla has relocated to Tanzania to establish a pilot program and ASA has hired four employees including C.E.O. Sriyanjit Perera. Sriyanjit served for 10 years in Dar Es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania, as a Health Information System Advisor assigned to the CDC's Health Information System where he worked closely with senior Ministry of Health and Social Welfare officials to lead efforts to strengthen monitoring and evaluation and Health Information Systems across the Tanzanian Health Sector. In addition to Sriyanjit, ASA has hired three senior Information System Developers with experience in banking, national information systems, hospital, and health sector systems across Tanzania."

"Currently in the U.S. there is one physician for every 390 citizens. In Africa that number is one physician for every 5,000 citizens. "ASA is uniquely positioned to help the people of Africa meet their medical needs by extending the reach of physicians to their patient's mobile devices through a patented breakthrough technology." said Michael O'Shea, Xcelerate CEO. The ASA system is accessed by patients using their cell phones, tablets, or computers, and allows licensed physicians and other medical personnel to conduct initial check-in, triage, and determine the most appropriate care path, virtually. The system is equipped with facial recognition and storage capability to ascertain if the patient is a return patient. Additionally, through a set of questions and answers that are dynamically integrated with the system's proprietary AI component, measurements are taken with medical devices that connect to a cell phone, tablet, or computer (e.g. stethoscope, thermometer, pulse oximeter etc.), bringing the telemedicine virtual appointment to the next level and beyond. The AI assists with Q&A and with the AR to arrive at diagnostic possibilities, testing and treatment options and the next steps for the patient."

"Currently there are 650 million mobile users in Africa, far surpassing the number in the United States or Europe. It is estimated that by 2025 over 1 billion Africans will have access to a SIM connection, representing an overwhelming percentage of the population, and the ASA program is expected exponentially change the face of access to medical care for those individuals. While no assurances can be provided, ASA expects to have a fully operational beta site by the end of Q2 2022 and expects to be revenue-producing before the end of 2022."



