Kinetic Names John Peters to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic Insurance, an innovative insurtech that uses wearable technology to keep workers safe and saves money on premiums , today announced that John Peters has joined the company's advisory board. The insurance operations chief (CIO at Lemonade Inc.) will guide Kinetic Insurance as the groundbreaking new insurtech looks to grow rapidly after the company's recent launch in partnership with Nationwide . Kinetic Insurance provides policyholders with the same wearable safety technology that leading Fortune 500 companies trust to keep their workforce safe – at no extra charge.



"John Peters is one of the brightest minds in the business with a breadth of experience transforming insurance operations and truly disrupting the insurance sector," said Haytham Elhawary, founder and CEO of Kinetic Insurance. "John brings the strategic leadership and industry relationships to Kinetic's board that will guide us in truly reinventing workers' compensation. We're pioneering smarter insurance for the broker and the policyholder that leverages state-of-the-art technology proven to reduce both injuries and costs."

John Peters is Chief Insurance Officer at Lemonade Inc. Prior to joining Lemonade, he held a multitude of executive roles for commercial insurance and loss control at Liberty Mutual and spent 10 years at McKinsey & Company's global property-casualty insurance practice. Peters will advise the Kinetic Insurance executive team on all aspects of the business, including MGU strategy, carrier relationships, advanced underwriting and actuarial strategies, and the integration of novel datasets in our business.

"Kinetic's tech and new approach to wearable technology intrigued me because they've built a simple device with a proven track record of significantly reducing injuries in a non-invasive way," said John Peters. "This is the future of what commercial insurance should be: focused on both claims resolution as well as claims prevention."

Kinetic Insurance, backed by Nationwide, AM Best Rated A+ XV, offers workers' compensation coverage combined with a technology-driven approach to worker safety. Policyholders are equipped with wearable technology designed to reduce injuries and losses. The wearables automatically detect unsafe postures and provide workers with real-time feedback whenever a high-risk motion occurs. With use over time, workers can improve their biomechanics, resulting in fewer injuries. Risk data can be viewed in the Kinetic dashboard, and used to make targeted changes to workplace processes that can help to further reduce injury risk.

Read the blog interview for more from John Peters: Kinetic Board Member Talks Injury Prevention, Tech and Insurance .

About Kinetic Insurance

Kinetic Insurance, a partnership between Kinetic Inc ., and Nationwide , is delivering the future of workers' comp with a technology-driven approach to worker safety that benefits both carriers and policyholders. Our innovative insurtech offerings lower costs by equipping workers with wearable technology that is proven to reduce injuries by as much as 50% and lost work days by 72%. For more information, visit: www.kinetic-insurance.com .

