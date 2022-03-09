Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Announces an Agreement with SD Partners, LLC to Help Promote Sustainable Water Treatment to New Industries

CHATSWORTH, CA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi"), CVAT announces an Agreement with Sustainable Development Partners, LLC ("SD Partners") an international consulting firm specializing in infrastructure projects that promote sustainable development through renewable energy and clean water supply and treatment investments.

Through this Agreement, Sustainable Development Partners, LLC will assist CTi in commercializing new applications of its proprietary technology in industrial water treatment/produced water remediation, utilizing a Low-Pressure Nano Reactors (LPN). SD Partners will also facilitate securing strategic partnerships, financing, and grants for the company's patented water applications and technologies.

Approximately 80% of wastewater is returned to the environment without being sufficiently treated. Developed nations release around 30% of their wastewater without adequate treatment, while low-income countries release up to 92%, according to UNESCO.

Throughout the years, CTi has made great progress in developing water treatment technologies and applications.

Now with the help of SD Partners, this agreement expands the utilization of CTi's water treatment applications into sectors such as agriculture, produced water, and renewable water supply.

The Company believes the addition of their technology into these sectors presents a great economic value and will maximize returns for shareholders.

Neil Voloshin, CFO/COO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., stated, "We are currently working on securing a grant in South Africa and once it's finalized, we will begin system trials of small mobile units in treating produced water for agriculture and human consumption- potential of our technology is tremendous – and could be applicable worldwide. Our goal is to reach remote areas in small communities that are deprived of water, with an initial focus on climate-vulnerable areas, where one mobile unit could really make a difference and help the world treat contaminated water in the most efficient and economically sensible way." Mr. Voloshin continued, "We look forward to working with SD Partners and are excited to take the next strong step forward in our mission to deliver the most trusted, simple-to-use, and easily integrated green technology to communities that need it most."

"Water purification is expensive, requires a lot of energy, leaves a terrible carbon footprint, and more than anything is a growing global problem. We feel that CTi's patented processes and technologies provide a viable solution to this," commented Tracy Mathieu, Vice President of SD Partners. "Not only is CTi's innovative technology compact, modifiable, and sustainable in the global marketplace, it requires no harsh chemicals, adds zero emissions, and finally uses minimal energy. We believe projects like these present extraordinary opportunities in promoting sustainable development and solving some of the world's most pressing issues."

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

About Sustainable Development Partners, LLC

Sustainable Development Partners, LLC (SD Partners) is an international consulting firm promoting sustainable development through Renewable Energy (RE) and infrastructure investments.

SD Partners' goal is to help provide the development & financing of renewable clean energy developments through the private sector in emerging and developing countries. In doing so, we propose to help the private sector develop "Best Practices" for new sustainable technologies, with bankable technical, commercial, and financial business structures. We believe this future renewable energy and new clean technologies success story can have a ripple effect worldwide by helping accelerate private sector development of these resources and enabling emerging countries to go beyond their targeted energy goals by tapping into the know-how of their private sector entrepreneurs. SD Partners' team specializes in using government programs (i.e., U.S., European, African as well as multilateral government agencies) to structure funding for cross-border transactions and projects. Since financial markets are often unable to support direct foreign investment in emerging markets without government involvement, the SD Partners' team provides critical financial advisory services to mobilize financing to private sector entities in emerging economies. This includes business development funds, export working capital, vendor financing, direct foreign investment support (debt and equity), insurance, bonding and guarantees.

