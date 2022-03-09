Tremendous Customer Love Fuels Unprecedented Growth Year for Scratchpad

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scratchpad, Inc ., pioneer and leader of the workspace for revenue teams, today announced a record year of growth, including being named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards in Highest Satisfaction Products 2022, Best Sales Products 2022 and Fastest Growing Products 2022. Scratchpad was also recognized as a Top Product by Gartner Digital Markets (GDM).



The recognitions come on the heels of a groundbreaking year for the company including driving 8x revenue growth, 230% employee growth and a 1500% increase in online G2 reviews over the past 12 months. Scratchpad's rapid pace of innovation delivered over 10 new product and feature launches while achieving an industry high net promoter score (NPS) of 83. In January, Scratchpad also secured $33 million in Series B funding pre-empted by Craft Ventures to continue to invest in building the first ever revenue team workspace for global sales teams.

"Salespeople are the unsung heroes of nearly every organization and surprisingly there still isn't a lot of empathy for how hard it is to sell. Sales tech for too long has ignored the way reps actually work in their day to day and don't deeply understand their headaches and their migraines," says Pouyan Salehi, CEO and co-founder of Scratchpad. "We have been blessed with a groundswell of sales pros who have helped shape and guide our product innovation so that we can create incredibly delightful experiences for reps, sales managers, sales leaders, and revenue operations around the world. Customer feedback and the voices of our users is what drives our team to deliver an incredible product experience unmatched in B2B SaaS. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for our passionate user base."

2021 Corporate and Product Milestones

User growth and satisfaction: Customers are taking action and writing reviews with G2 tracking a total of 830+, increasing from 50 just one year ago. These reviews are overwhelmingly positive with a 4.8 out of 5.0 rating.

Customers are taking action and writing reviews with G2 tracking a total of 830+, increasing from 50 just one year ago. These reviews are overwhelmingly positive with a 4.8 out of 5.0 rating. Revenue: With user growth, Scratchpad has also tracked a major increase in revenue with 800% year-over-year growth.

With user growth, Scratchpad has also tracked a major increase in revenue with 800% year-over-year growth. Team Growth: Scratchpad has continued to attract some of the strongest talent in the industry. In a competitive hiring market, the team has grown from 10 employees to 50 over the past 12 months, including key hires in product, engineering, and Go-to-Market (GTM). The team expects to continue this growth in 2022 with openings across the company. For more information visit: https://scratchpad.com/careers .



Customers Reviews on G2 :

"If Salesforce and the Easy Button had a baby - Seriously, imagine a reality where reps actually enjoy updating notes, pipeline, accounts, contacts, etc. in Salesforce. Now imagine one where it only takes a fraction of the time. Can't? Neither could I - until I brought Scratchpad into my organization." - Ryan H

"Scratchpad is a Game changer! Scratchpad + Salesforce is a winning Combo. Indeed, since I started using Scratchpad, my Salesforce hygiene is always up to date. I can manage my team's pipeline and add my manager notes all in one place (instead of having to click on each opportunity in Salesforce). It saved me many hours per week!" - Myriam O



"Scratchpad makes me actually want to update Salesforce - The UI of Scratchpad just makes me happy. Gone are the days of a stale opportunity in Salesforce ever since a colleague at my old company told me about it-- it's been a game-changer. I love how fast our updates sync. Our sales and ops team use it for forecasting calls because visually and operationally, it's just easy to look at and update data quickly." - Rachel F

About Scratchpad

Scratchpad is the pioneer and leader of the revenue team workspace combining sales notes, spreadsheets, tasks managers, chat, notifications, deal collaboration, pipeline management, Kanban boards, search, and sales process compliance in a delightful experience, always connected to Salesforce. In less than 30 seconds, revenue teams can set up and increase sales data hygiene to consistently achieve quota attainment. Founded in 2019, Scratchpad is a privately held company backed by Accel and Craft Ventures. To learn more, visit http://www.scratchpad.com .