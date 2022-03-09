Trusted Law Firm Will and Estate Lawyers Australia Offer Specialist Services Dealing with Will Disputes and Probates

Milton, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The legal system can often be fraught with complexity and pitfalls to the average member of the public. Even seemingly simple things like getting an estate in order and settling Wills can turn out to be a lot more complicated than expected. In these cases in particular, emotions are bound to be more unpredictable than usual due to the nature of Wills and the heavy presence of death. This is where obtaining objective legal help from third party experts like a specialist law firm is highly recommended.
If you're struggling with the legal system after the death of someone you felt close to, it may be worth getting in touch with the best Wills and estates lawyers in your area. If you're local to Queensland, Will and Estate Lawyers Australia can help by offering a range of legal services relating to Wills and guiding you through the estate administration process every step of the way, offering solutions to even the most complex Will disputes. So, whether you're planning on contesting a Will, obtaining a Grant of Probate in QLD, or wish to use another service, get in touch with the team today to see how they can help you!
Meet the estate administration experts
The team at Will and Estate Lawyers Australia are experts in estate administration, which means they can guide you effortlessly through a variety of legal processes relating to this such as Probate, obtaining Letters of Administration, etc.
When someone dies and you need to prove their Will is valid, the Probate process begins in order to ensure that the Executor distributes all eligible assets in accordance with the Will and Queensland laws. If you're in need of a probate lawyer who you can trust to guide you through the process with a wealth of knowledge and experience, look no further than Will and Estate Lawyers Australia.
Alternatively, if you know that the Will of the deceased is either not valid or doesn't exist, you may need to obtain Letters of Administration – something else which Will and Estate Lawyers Australia can help with. Letters of Administration are normally needed when assets involved in the invalid/non-existent Will include:
- bank accounts with balances exceeding $30,000
- bonds or shares in publicly listed companies (i.e., ASX listed shares)
- real property in Queensland valued at more than $300,000 (excluding jointly held property)
Will and Estate Lawyers Australia understand that family disputes can lead to volatile emotions and heated discussions, which is why the experienced team can step in if the situation gets overwhelming. If you are a spouse, child or dependant of the deceased and have been left out of their Will or feel that it doesn't provide for you fairly, you can look into contesting the Will. The team can help you contest the Will on a no win, no fee basis to give you peace of mind throughout no matter your financial situation. On the flip side, if you as an Executer need to defend a contested Will, the team can actively assist you to defend the estate.
Will and Estate Lawyers Australia offer more services besides those mentioned above, so why not request a free consultation with the team today to discuss your legal options?
About Will and Estate Lawyers Australia
Will and Estate Lawyers Australia are a law firm based in Queensland specialising in all things related to Wills and estates.
To find out more, please visit the website at https://willandestatelawyers.com.au
Will and Estate Lawyers Australia Level 1 / 16 McDougall St Milton Queensland 4064 Australia 07 3073 2405 https://willandestatelawyers.com.au
