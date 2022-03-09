Research and Markets announce their support of UNICEF's humanitarian response in Ukraine

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dublin, Ireland, March 9th 2022 - In response to the dreadful events occurring in Ukraine, Research and Markets are showing solidarity with Ukraine by reinvigorating their partnership with UNICEF as they respond to this conflict.
UNICEF has a strong presence in Ukraine with 130 specialists on the ground and four field offices in operation for 25 years. As such, UNICEF is well placed to respond across the entire country. UNICEF is also deploying surge teams of humanitarian specialists to Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia over the coming days.
Research and Markets believe passionately in the rights of children. As the conflict escalates in Ukraine, the children of Ukraine are in desperate need of help. Research and Markets wish to offer them solidarity and support.
"The children of Ukraine need help now. This generous action by Research & Markets will support UNICEF's work protecting children living in conflict and scale up our life-saving programmes for children." - Owen Buckley, UNICEF Ireland Corporate Lead
"Everyone at Research and Markets is extremely concerned by the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine. Today, we are building on our relationship with UNICEF, by supporting their humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainian children and their families at this time." - Ross Glover, CEO, Research and Markets
For more information https://www.researchandmarkets.com/charity/unicef-ukraine-for-every-child
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.