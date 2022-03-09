In-Vitro fertilization Market Size to Hit US$ 33 BN by 2030

Ottawa, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in-vitro fertilization market size was reached at US$ 15.72 billion in 2021. The rising infertility among women, declining fertility rates in male, increasing median age of first time mothers, and rising adoption of advanced in-vitro fertilization techniques are the major factors that augments the growth of the global in-vitro fertilization market. The According to the United Nations World Fertility Report 2019,the adolescent fertility rate decreased by over 50% between 1990 to 1995 and 2015 to 2020. Moreover, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem stated that the sperm count in men have declined more than 50% over the last 40 years. Thus, the declining fertility rates among the population are the major driver of the in-vitro fertilization market. Furthermore, the rising medical tourism across the globe is another factor that propels the market growth.



Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1501

Report Highlights

Based on the product type, the frozen non-donor is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising awareness regarding the benefits of the frozen non-donor cycle such as low cost, easy transfer, and low level of stress. The adoption of this cycle is gaining rapid traction among the women and hence is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.





Based on the end user, the fertility clinics segment dominated the market in 2020. This is attributed to the increased popularity of such clinics among the people, specialized infertility related services offered, and increased penetration of fertility clinics across the globe. Hence, this segment is expected to sustain its significance throughout the forecast period.





Report Scope Details Market Size in 2021 USD 15.71 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 8.6% Largest Market Europe Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2021 to 2030

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1501

Regional Snapshot

Europe region accounted largest revenue share 37% in 2020 due to rising medical tourism and legal revisions related to IVF techniques.

Asia Pacific witness highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021 to 2030. Asia Pacific is witnessing a decline in the fertility rates among both the sexes. Rising pollution levels in the region owing to the rising industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, changing lifestyle, changing consumption habits, and rising consumption of alcohol are the factors that are contributing towards the rising infertility. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the median age of the first time mothers in Australia grew from 27.9 years to 31.9 years from 2009 to 2019. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding the in-vitro fertilization treatments and rising healthcare expenditure is fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific in-vitro fertilization market.

North America is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing median age of the first time mothers, rising prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome, and delayed marriages in the region. The increased awareness regarding the advanced fertilization techniques coupled with increased healthcare expenditure, improved reimbursement policies, and growing number of fertility clinics are the crucial factors that are expected to propel the growth of the in-vitro fertilization market.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing median age of the first time mothers

The women now-a-days are preferring their career over starting a family. The increased government focus on women empowerment and women education had resulted in the increased participation of women in workforce. This resulted in delay in marriages, delayed pregnancy, and surge in the usage of contraceptives. All these factors have significantly contributed toward a rise in the median age of the first time mothers. Therefore, the global in-vitro fertilization market is expected to gain rapid traction during the forecast period.

Restraints

High costs involved

A high cost is involved in acquiring the in-vitro fertilization treatment. The low affordability especially in the low and middle income countries, lack of awareness regarding the reimbursement policies, and lack of proper healthcare infrastructure are the major factors that may hinder the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Opportunity

Rising developmental strategies by the key market players

The market players are constantly engaging in strategies like partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches. For instance, in January 2021, Merck KGaA and Royal Philips entered into a partnership for the development of digital solution for providing personalized treatment for fertility.The various developmental strategies like product launches, acquisitions and mergers fosters market growth and offers lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

Browse more healthcare industry research reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare

Challenges

Increasing age of women leads to reduced efficacy of fertility treatment

The delay marriages and delayed pregnancies coupled with growing age leads to complications in getting pregnant. Women of age 35 years or more have higher chances of having a miscarriage and stillbirth. Therefore, the declining efficacy of the fertility treatment due to the aging is a major threat to the market.

Some of the prominent players in the global in-vitro fertilization market include:

AmbroiseParé Group

Amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH

AMP Center St Roch

AVA Clinic Scanfert

Bangkok IVF center

Betamedics

Biofertility Center

Bloom Fertility and Healthcare

Bloom Fertility Center

Bourn Hall Fertility Center

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Research Institutes

By Instrument

Culture Media

Disposable Devices

Capital Equipment





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1501

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R