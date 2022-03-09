Robotic Assistance Devices Receives ROSA Order from Texas Dealer Pro Security Group

Company also Comments on Uptick in Dealer Activity



Detroit, Michigan, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for a ROSA autonomous security robot from Pro Security Group a regional security services dealer in Texas.

"It's fantastic when our channel partners continue to cover new ground and bring us new projects," said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. "We've enjoyed working with Pro Security Group these past few months as they gain momentum and fill their pipeline, and ours, with new business opportunities."

Pro Security Group was announced as a RAD authorized dealer in May of 2021. The Company confirmed that this is the third ROSA unit purchased by Pro Security Group.

"We are very honored to be able to recommend RAD solutions to our clients," said Denise Nicholson, President and CEO at Pro Security Group. "We've placed 2 ROSAs on our building that keep an eye on the property and provide a great demonstration tool for our client meetings. We are just getting started and it's our goal to quickly become RAD's most active dealer."

"RAD's distribution channel is more active than it's ever been," said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. "Loyal dealers like Pro Security Group are seizing on the opportunity to be at the leading edge of where the security industry will inevitably go. Of all the opportunities in our sales pipeline, the great majority are flowing through a channel partner. And in two weeks we expect to captivate all the dealers and corporate end users that we will be meeting with at ISC West," Reinharz added.

RAD will be exhibiting in booth #31053 at the upcoming ISC West in Las Vegas March 22nd through 25th, the largest security industry trade show in the US.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA's AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD's software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA's dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user's experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

