SurgePays Passes 65,000 Mobile Broadband Subscribers

BARTLETT, Tenn., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. SURG ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, continued growth in its mobile broadband subscriber business SurgePhone Wireless LLC ("SurgePhone"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.



Month Total Subscribers* Revenue Generated August 800 $115,212 September 7,000 $1,057,294 October 13,000 $1,369,872 November 19,000 $1,680,790 December 30,000 $2,901,100 January 45,000 $3,794,710 February 63,000 $5,041,240

*Rounded

Commenting on the growth in the mobile broadband business, Chairman and CEO Brian Cox stated, "Our mobile broadband channel continues to surpass internal expectations. Providing internet access to over 63,000 households, while achieving $5 million a month in recurring revenue, is a great start. We expect to be in all 50 states in the next 30-45 days and look to exponentially increase subscribers which should necessitate guidance upwards from our original target of 200,000 in 2022 as our mobile broadband channel continues to expand significantly.

"The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households have access to the broadband they need for work, school and healthcare. SurgePhone is licensed to offer this program in 14 states encompassing approximately 25 million qualified people. In Florida alone, it is estimated that 6.4 million households qualify. Making home internet affordable makes getting homework done, applying for jobs and receiving higher quality healthcare easier and more accessible to low-income households."

SurgePhone is a licensed wireless provider capable of utilizing both the AT&T and T-Mobile nationwide network infrastructure to provide data and voice direct to consumers.

Preliminary revenues are estimates prior to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures and review procedures by its external auditors and, therefore, may be subject to adjustment when the actual results are available.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the on underbanked and underserved. SurgePhone wireless companies provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. SurgePays is aggressively cornering the underbanked market directly to the consumer and in the stores where they shop. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

About SurgePhone Wireless

SurgePhone, a wholly owned subsidiary of SurgePays, is a wireless company licensed by the FCC to provide subsidized mobile broadband services to consumers qualifying under the federal guidelines of the Affordable Communication Program (ACP). The ACP provides SurgePhone up to a $100 reimbursement for the cost of each tablet distributed and a $30 per customer, per month subsidy for providing internet connectivity to low-income households. In August of 2021, SurgePhone received approval to offer subsidized mobile broadband in these 14 states: in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

