Cedar Named to the Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers 2022

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar, an enterprise healthcare engagement platform that improves the end-to-end consumer financial journey, announced today that it has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'. Employer Reputation: company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks. Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates' and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

"We are honored to be recognized on Forbes' prestigious list for the second year in a row," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "We attribute our success to the dedication and hard work of our people. We are at a critical stage of our company's growth as we work together to improve the end-to-end healthcare journey for all stakeholders—consumers, providers and payers. We are excited to continue investing in our employees and welcoming new faces to the organization at large."

Cedar's people-first mindset applies to its products and services, and also extends to its employees. The company continues to attract exceptional employees who thrive with an autonomous work culture and value diverse, inclusive and equitable perspectives. By focusing on constructive thinking and positive decision-making processes, everyone has the opportunity to bring creative processes and input to deliver a seamless healthcare financial experience. As the shift to digital health evolves and demand increases, Cedar expects to continue growing its team and hiring for roles across its New York City, San Francisco and Salt Lake City offices, as well as remote positions.

The ranking comes on the heels of Cedar's latest solution launch, Cedar Pre, which delivers a seamless and comprehensive experience to consumers preparing for care, and is a culmination of the company's exemplary talent across departments to create products that empower individuals to easily and affordably pursue the care they need. Cedar now works with more than 55 payer and provider clients, engaging with more than 400,000 consumers on average per day.

Earlier this year, Cedar was also honored by Built In's Best Places To Work Awards, including New York City Best Places To Work and San Francisco Best Places To Work. To learn about career opportunities at Cedar, visit https://www.cedar.com/careers/.

About Cedar

Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare billing experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with a personalized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to increased collections, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end consumer experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

