Loop Media, Inc. to Launch New Channel, DangerTV, Enhancing Its DOOH Offerings for Businesses and Adventurous Audiences

GLENDALE, CA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") LPTV, a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced its partnership with DangerTV to launch a new DangerTV channel for its digital out of home ("DOOH") business clients on the Loop Player.

Powered by content from DangerTV's extensive, premium long-form library, the DangerTV channel is packed with adrenaline-spiking sequences custom built for Loop's DOOH clients. DangerTV offers over 1,500 hours of factual danger and adventure TV and film content in high-engagement categories including police and rescue, survival, weather and disaster, war and military, animal attacks, speed and true crime.

"In our never-ending quest to be the best out of home music and entertainment service for businesses, we have, once again, partnered with a best of breed brand in the action sports space," said Greg Drebin, Chief Content Officer for Loop Media Studios. "DangerTV is a fantastic addition to our service and gives our clients another great way to super-serve their customers."

"We are excited to be partnering with Loop and providing thousands of public venues including bars and restaurants with the DangerTV experience. DangerTV's premium highlights, curated from the extreme sports portion of its content library, will provide bar, restaurant, services and retail patrons with the perfect backdrop to share their own highlights with friends and family," said Javier Saralegui, CEO and Co-founder of DangerTV. "Partnering with Loop will provide DangerTV with unprecedented brand awareness and provide its advertisers with an ideal environment to complement their linear and connected TV ad spends."

DangerTV is now available to all Loop For Business clients.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") LPTV is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary "Loop Player" for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home ("OOH").

Loop Media's digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media's non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. The Loop Media consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists, or "Loops," and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media's streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television ("FAST") and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching "Loop Media" on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

