ReShape Lifesciences to Participate in Investor Conferences in March

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS, the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced participation in the following investor conferences in March:
- March 15-17: Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Bart Bandy, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tom Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer, will present a Company overview on Wednesday, March 16, at 2:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of ReShape's website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
- March 28-29: Maxim 2nd Annual Virtual Growth Conference. Mr. Bandy will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 28, at 4:30 pm ET. Interested parties can register to attend the conference via the link here.
ReShape's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during both conferences. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your respective conference representative or Michael Miller with Rx Communications at mmiller@rxir.com.
About ReShape Lifesciences
ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com
CONTACTS:
Company Contact:
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
ir@ReShapeLifesci.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
(917)-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com
