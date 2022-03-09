Green Plains to Present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference

OMAHA, Neb., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. GPRE today announced that Todd Becker, President and CEO, is scheduled to present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. EDT.
The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of the Green Plains website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.
About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. GPRE is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.
Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com
